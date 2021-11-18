Peru’s boys basketball team went on a roller-coaster ride during the 2020-21 season.
First, there was the rise. The Bengal Tigers won their first 11 games and reached 14-2.
From there came the fall. The Tigers lost five straight to close the regular season.
Sectional 20 at Twin Lakes brought a quick rise with victories over Northwestern and Maconaquah before one last gut-wrenching fall — a 59-55 loss to Twin Lakes in the final. Peru led 55-51 with 1:20 left before the Indians scored the game’s finale eight points.
“That was a unique season to say the least,” veteran coach Eric Thompson said. “We’ll [attribute] that to weirdness, to COVID and move along. I am proud how the guys worked their way through and to a successful season last year.
“The guys are doing well in practice, getting back into the swing of things again,” he added.
The Bengal Tigers return their go-to player in 6-foot-5 senior forward Matt Ross. He averaged 16.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game last season, ranking No. 4 in the area in scoring and No. 1 in rebounding. He made the KT All-Area first team.
“Matt put in a bunch of time improving his game by diminishing his weaknesses during the offseason going into his senior year,” Thompson said. “He’s an extremely smart young man, pursuing a pre-med major next year. Coupling his smarts with added fundamental skills to his game will help propel the Tigers even further than we did last season.”
The Tigers also return 6-3 sophomore guard Matt Roettger (8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds), 5-10 junior guard Braxten Robbins (2.9 points) and 6-4 sophomore forward Alex Ross (1.3 points).
Thompson has a lot of players looking to move into varsity roles. They include: 6-5 forward Eli Walters from the senior class; 6-0 forward Logan Gatliff and 5-10 forward Samuel Adejokun from the junior class; 5-9 guard Ian Potts, 6-2 forward Isaac Beam and 5-9 guard Zach Smithers from the sophomore class; and 5-8 guard Gavin Eldridge, 5-10 forward Xavier Turner, 5-10 guard Jaxson Manriquez and 5-11 guard Bryce Hill from the freshman class.
“It’s the longest and tallest team of my career,” Thompson noted.
Peru scored 57.8 points per game last season. While Matt Ross is back, the Tigers are replacing their Nos. 2 and 3 scorers from last season.
“Matt is going to have help from his teammates scoring this season,” Thompson said. “We had quite a few guys put in the extra time in the offseason beyond all the team stuff we did. That will pay dividends for the Tigers this season.”
Thompson loves the “team first” mentality he sees developing. He says the players are working hard and playing together. He calls it a “fun group.”
Peru finished fourth in the Three Rivers Conference last season. Rochester won the title with a 9-0 record, Whitko and Manchester tied for second with 7-2 records and Peru followed at 6-3. Thompson expects another competitive race this season — and he expects the same in the sectional.
Sectional 20 is at Maconaquah this season. Peru and Mac are joined by Northwestern, Western, Twin Lakes, Benton Central and West Lafayette.
“Both our conference and sectional are meat grinders,” Thompson said. “We will be improved, but so will everyone else. The coaches of those teams work very hard in the offseason and even harder during the season. [We] will have to bring our best each night or we’ll go home disappointed in the outcome. That’s why we beefed up our regular-season schedule a bit to help us compete in the TRC and postseason. That’s what makes it fun though — competing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.