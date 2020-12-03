Peru’s boys basketball team posted a 16-7 record last season, the high water mark of coach Eric Thompson’s second tenure at the helm of the squad. With the difficulty of getting work in this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Bengal Tigers didn’t get much court time to build on that record this offseason. Instead, they’ve had to rely on muscle memory.
So far so good in that regard.
Peru opened the season with a 65-57 victory over Logansport on Nov. 24 despite playing without two starters due to COVID contact tracing. Logan was also down a player. Dealing well with situations like those will likely make a difference this season.
“I really like our team,” Thompson said. “They play really hard and they play together. They like each other and they listen well. But on the other hand with [the opening] game, proud of our feeder system on teaching the basics really far down because we couldn’t go much higher than that with two starters out.”
The Bengals used less-experienced players to replace the starters who are in quarantine and made it work.
“It wasn’t as pretty as I’d like, but it was good enough to get the victory against a good, well-coached team,” Thompson said.
Peru builds around a few returning regulars, highlighted by KT All-Area third-team players Trey Curtis and Matt Ross.
Curtis, a 6-foot-1 senior point guard, led the Bengals in scoring and assists last season with 13.7 points per game and 3.2 assists per game to go with 3.1 rebounds per game.
“He just kind of makes us go; hard-nosed kid that can get things done on both ends of the floor,” Thompson said of Curtis.
Ross, a 6-4 junior combo forward, averaged 10 ppg and an area-best 10.7 rpg. He wedged himself into the lineup as a sophomore.
“He’s got so much upside to go that he hasn’t even tapped yet,” Thompson said of Ross, adding that Ross is more aggressive this season.
Additional players back to the rotation are: 5-10 senior combo guard Kade Townsend (9.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg); 6-4 senior forward Kash Bellar, who was limited to eight quarters last season due to injury; and 6-4 senior forward Pete Polk (3.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg).
“[Townsend] had 25 points against Logansport, which really helped us, and he scored inside, outside, and in the middle,” Thompson said.
Also on the squad are: 6-2 freshman guard Matt Roettger; 6-2 freshman forward Alex Ross; 5-10 junior guard Parker Althouse, 5-10 sophomore guard Braxten Robbins, who is returning from a football injury and is expected back soon now that he’s started practice; 6-5 junior forward Eli Walters; and 5-9 freshman guard Ian Potts.
“We’re a relatively big, quick team this year, long,” Thompson said. “And like I said earlier, they play extremely hard. I’m really enjoying them these first three weeks for sure.”
Thompson’s system is entrenched at Peru, which made it easier for the players to slide right into the season and be effective.
“I think this year offensively we will probably stay pretty much the same,” Thompson said. “Depending on time of the year and how COVID and everything else goes will [determine] how much [advanced offense] we’re able to have in at that particular point. Last game against Logansport we were bare-bones basic offense and defense, but two of our starters as of [Friday were] back for the next game so those guys will be able to advance a little more on different plays and offense … and the same goes on the defensive side.”
Thompson hopes the Bengal Tigers are in the mix for hardware.
“It’d be nice to play all 23 regular-season games with a smooth sectional and go from there,” he said, referring to the issue of schedule disruption this season. “Goals are always to win the conference and win the sectional, having a winning season and win the county tourney. We’ll see. We missed our scrimmage but luckily we were able to get in our first game of the year against Logansport.”
