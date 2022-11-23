Peru’s boys basketball team had a season to remember in 2021-22. The Bengal Tigers went 20-3 and celebrated their first sectional championship since 2009.
The Bengals will count on a veteran core to lead the way as they look to build on that success in the new season.
“The team is working extremely hard to try to match the many accomplishments achieved last year. [Graduated players] Matt Ross and Eli Walters will be greatly missed, but the 2022-23 Tigers are up for the challenge of morphing our system toward this group’s strengths,” veteran coach Eric Thompson said.
Matt Ross was the anchor of last season’s team. The KT All-Area first-team player averaged 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots.
“We will miss what he did for us,” Thompson said. “The team will be able to make up for it using their strength, quickness and an added year of experience under their belts.”
Thompson returns five players from his regular rotation — 5-foot-10 senior guard Braxten Robbins, 6-1 junior guard Matthew Roettger, 6-3 junior forward Alex Ross, 5-10 junior guard Ian Potts and 5-9 sophomore guard Gavin Eldridge.
Roettger was an All-Area third-team selection after averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.5 steals. He topped the area in steals. Eldridge averaged 9.6 points and a team-best 3.0 assists. Robbins provided 8.3 points and 2.8 assists. Alex Ross averaged 4.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. And Potts provided 1.6 points.
Thompson is mixing 6-0 sophomore forward Xavier Turner, 5-10 sophomore guard Bryce Hill and 6-1 freshman guard Reis Bellar into the new rotation.
“Practices have been going well,” Thompson said. “Great group of guys to work with.”
After winning a share of their first Three Rivers Conference title last season, the Bengals will look to maintain their spot at the top.
“The Three Rivers Conference is going to be the best it has been in long time. Many of the TRC teams are evenly matched. Anyone can win the conference,” Thompson said.
The IHSAA’s sectional realignment shifted Peru, Maconaquah and Northwestern from Sectional 20 to Sectional 23. They are joined by Sectional 23 holdovers Bellmont, Mississinewa, Norwell and Oak Hill. Norwell beat Oak Hill in the Sectional 23 final last season.
“Our sectional has shifted northeast. We move from one tough sectional to another. Things don’t get any easier. One nice thing is that we get to host this year,” Thompson said.
