Culver Academies and Peru are unknown quantities to each other as they prepare for Saturday’s date in the Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional’s semifinal round.
They haven’t squared off this season, any recent season, or any time of which Peru coach Eric Thompson is aware. So Thompson has spent the last week watching film. In particular, he’s spent a lot of time on Culver Academies’ game against Maconaquah.
Peru is plenty familiar with Maconaquah. They lined up three times this season, and while the Bengal Tigers and Braves aren’t a like-for-like comparison, the CA-Mac matchup is illuminating.
“It was Maconaquah’s senior night. Maconaquah had a great season and they had some highly skilled players that could do many things, and that game Culver [Academies] could do almost anything they wanted,” Thompson said of CA’s 75-50 victory. “They’ve got some quick guards, and one that can shoot really well from the outside, and a couple bigs that they’ll do a lot of high-low with if they’ve got a size difference.”
The S.B. Washington regional opens at 10:30 a.m. with No. 2 Mishawaka Marian (21-3) vs. Lighthouse CPA (8-12). Culver Adademies (18-7) meets Peru (20-2) at approximately 12:30 p.m. The winners square off at 8 p.m. in the final.
Culver Academies is back in Class 3A after spending the previous two seasons in Class 4A under the IHSAA’s success factor. The private school won the 2018 Class 3A state title and was 2019 3A runner-up.
The Eagles’ record is interesting. Six of their seven losses came to schools which won sectionals, including unbeaten Class 4A pace-setter Chesterton, and Hoosier Conference schools Tipton and Lafayette Central Catholic.
“We’re going to have to communicate well on defense,” Thompson said. “They run a different set play every time down, to go along with their regular motion offense they run. They know their roles, and they know who’s supposed to shoot and who’s supposed to set screens and are kind of a traditional-type basketball team. They’re very fundamental and don’t take many bad shots. We’re going to have to do one of two things, or both: be patient on defense, more patient than they want to be on offense; or force them offensively with our defense to be uncomfortable and take shots they normally wouldn’t take.”
High-motor guard/post Matt Ross leads the Bengals in scoring at 19.6 points per game, and rebounds at 9.5. Forward Matt Roettger adds 12.5 ppg, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Guard Gavin Eldridge averages 9.1 ppg and 3.1 assists, and guard Braxten Robbins averages 8.6 ppg and 2.9 assists.
“We’ve had a really good, upbeat, relaxed practice this week,” Thompson said. “The pressure’s off to get that [sectional, Peru’s first since 2009] and we’re in the second round and get to have fun and play as hard as we can and see what happens.”
