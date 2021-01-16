Peru guard Kade Townsend looks for an opening in Maconaquah’s defense during Friday’s game at Tig-Arena. Townsend had 15 points in the undefeated Bengal Tigers’ 70-61 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bengals stay perfect
BOYS BB: Peru moves to 10-0 with tense win over Mac
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
PERU — Even though Friday night’s Three Rivers Conference boys basketball game between Peru and Maconaquah had just one lead change and one tie after halftime, the clash between the Miami County rivals was tense throughout.
In the end, Peru handled the tension of the game best, emerging with a 70-61 victory.
“I’m just proud of our guys for staying poised and composed the whole game,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said.
Peru guard Kade Townsend looks for an opening in Maconaquah's defense during Friday's game at Tig-Arena. Townsend had 15 points in the undefeated Bengal Tigers' 70-61 win.
The win moves Class 3A No. 11-ranked Peru to a perfect 10-0 on the season and 5-0 in TRC play. The Bengal Tigers stayed perfect by taking the lead to start the second half and never letting Maconaquah (6-4, 2-1 TRC) nose back in front. The Braves led 21-17 after a quarter and 36-35 at halftime after going ahead on a 3-pointer by Feenix Kile with :05 left before halftime. There were seven lead changes and two ties in the first half.
Peru asserted itself to start the third quarter, going on an 11-0 run to start the second half. Matthew Roettger scored on a 3-point play, Matt Ross scored the next two buckets, Kade Townsend got a hoop and Ross scored again to put the Bengals up 46-36 in less than four minutes of play in the quarter.
“[Maconaquah] coach [Tim] Maiben does a great job and his team was focused and ready,” Thompson said. “They played to near perfection in the first quarter and then in the second quarter they were still playing extremely well and we played better. Going into the locker room only down one was about as positive as we could get for how they were playing and how we were playing.
“Adjustments were needed, we made them at halftime and came right out with a [11-0] run. We survived a couple runs that they had and were able to hit some free throws down the stretch and focus and hit some 3-point plays inside to keep them at bay and win the thing at the end. It was a barn-burner.”
Maconaquah forged a 54-54 tie on Brayden Betzner’s fourth and final 3-pointer of the game with 5:08 left, but Peru scored the next five points and held the lead the rest of the game as foul trouble mounted for Maconaquah. Hayden Maiben and Kile fouled out in the fourth quarter, the latter getting a technical foul with 2:48 left and Peru up 61-57. Ross hit both ensuing free throws and Peru led by at least six points the rest of the way.
“Peru’s a really, really good team with a lead down the stretch,” Mac’s Tim Maiben said. “It boiled down to physicalness and rebounding. They were getting too many possessions and hurting us on the boards and [with shots] in the kill zone.”
Ross was a key factor in Peru’s physical play and rebounding. The junior post player had game-highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds. He had 10 points in the critical third quarter, all in the paint.
Townsend scored 15 — including a buzzer-beating 3 to end the first quarter — for the Bengals, Roettger added 13 and Treyton Curtis 10. Thompson also pointed to key contributions from bench players Braxten Ropbbins, Alex Ross and Pete Polk. Polk had five points and four rebounds.
“I think our bench play was a huge factor,” he said. “We had eight guys who played and we needed every bit of them.”
Roettger had nine rebounds, and Kash Bellar and Townsend six each as Peru outrebounded Mac 42-27. The Bengals have a pair of 6-foot-4 inside players with Bellar and Matt Ross, while Mac plays at a faster tempo with a four-guard lineup and no post players.
“Peru is one of the best teams around,” Tim Maiben said. “We have to be proud that we were right there with them. We know that we’re capable, but we’ve got to do some of the little things, the little details. They’re a tough team to match up with with our size and their size.”
Hayden Maiben and Nolan Kelly scored 14 each to lead Maconaquah, Betzner added 12 and Kile eight.
