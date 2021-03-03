MONTICELLO — “Six points in a half. I’m glad we survived it.”
That’s what Peru boys basketball coach Eric Thompson said when he had time to reflect on his squad’s 55-44 victory over Northwestern in the opening game of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional on Tuesday night.
Northwestern shut out Peru 10-0 in the first quarter and took a 20-6 lead into halftime before Peru found its footing. The Bengal Tigers made inroads with pressure defense and stormed into the lead with a 19-2 run that spanned parts of the third and fourth quarters.
“We got good looks and just didn’t make anything,” Thompson said of the first half. “To Northwestern’s credit too, their defense was good, but the second half we were able to knock some down.
“The guys did a good job of believing — first game in a while that they’re cheering and excited for each other.”
The victory broke Peru’s five-game skid to close the regular season and puts the 15-7 Bengal Tigers into the semifinal round against blood rival Maconaquah on Friday night.
Hitting some shots mattered, but more than anything, the Bengal Tigers advanced due to sticky fullcourt and halfcourt defense in the second half.
Northwestern led 28-15 with 3:50 left in the third quarter when the game turned. Peru scored the last nine points of the quarter to cut Northwestern’s lead to 28-24 after three quarters, then Peru scored the first five of the fourth quarter. Peru center Matt Ross scored nine of his game-high 20 points in that span.
Northwestern broke the run with two free throws by its leader, post player Eli Edwards, but Peru scored five more in a row to take a 34-30 lead and held the lead the rest of the way. A steal and layup by Matt Roettger with 6:10 left in the fourth quarter capped Peru’s 19-2 run.
Northwestern (2-12) committed 10 turnovers in the last two quarters.
Northwestern coach Jim Gish said what the Purple Tigers needed was “a complete understanding of the game, of what you have to do to break the type of pressure that’s coming at you in sectional play. Sectional is always a little more physical than the regular season. With that, I thought we struggled with some of the physicality, not being able to get off people, and that led to some silly turnovers. And we had young kids who hit the panic button at crucial times because things weren’t going our way.”
Peru hit 11 field goals in the second half after just one in the first half, and added a whopping 25 of 30 free throw shooting after the break. Trey Curtis added 15 points for Peru and Kade Townsend 11. They combined for 25 points after halftime.
“We knew they’d eventually fall,” Thompson said. “Our guys are too good. I’m glad they didn’t lose confidence and kept sticking with the game plan and kept plugging away.”
Edwards led Northwestern with 15 points. Mario Reed scored 14. He sparked the Purple Tigers with 11 points in the first half, connecting on three 3-pointers.
“The kids followed the game plan really well to start the game,” Gish said. “We ran our stuff offensively really well, we did a lot defensively right, and I thought in the second half defensively we did things right, we just turned the ball over. That allowed them to have easy opportunities and when you start giving up easy points in the open floor because we’re giving the ball away, it presents a lot of challenges.”
Northwestern returns the bulk of its team next season after entering this year with little experience outside of Edwards.
“We’ve got to use this as a learning opportunity with the number of young guys we have coming back,” Gish said. “We graduate two seniors that have meant a lot to us and what we’ve done in our program. They’ve both played a vital role. Will Lovelace and Dylan Yeakel have done everything we’ve asked them to do in a very adverse year.”
