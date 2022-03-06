BUNKER HILL — Peru and Benton Central treated an electric crowd to a classic game in the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional championship Saturday night, duking it out all the way up to the final moments.
In a back-and-forth game with just two lead changes but several momentum shifts, Peru led 42-41 heading into the game’s final minute.
Tiger senior Matt Ross had made it a three-point game with a hoop at 1:48 but the Bison countered with a pair of free throws with 1:34 remaining to get back within a point.
After a Peru turnover, Benton Central was looking to take the lead and possibly the game as Blake Buchanan went up for a shot but was denied as Ross flew in to block the attempt with :45 to play. Ross’ block was rebounded by the Tigers and led to two Braxten Robbins freebies at the other end for a 44-41 lead with :31 showing. Peru added three more freebies in the final :30 and the Tigers emerged with a 47-43 victory to claim the boys basketball program’s first sectional title since 2009.
“I’m thinking … ‘I have to get the ball or this is the game,’ so I went up and got it,” Ross said of the huge play that provided what would be the final spark in a game that was tight most of the way.
Ross wasn’t done making big plays. After BC got back within a point at 44-43 with :19 showing, Matthew Roettger hit the front end of a double bonus to make it 45-43. He missed the second shot but Ross was there to corral the rebound. Fouled on the play, Ross hit 1 of 2 for a 46-43 lead.
“I just went up with everything I had left in me to get that rebound,” Ross said. “This [championship] means everything. The last person to do it [as a player] that I know of is my coach Travis [Martin].”
Roettger, who said he was “about three” the last time Peru won a sectional, was happy to see his teammate swoop in for the big play.
“I was so nervous up there on that second free throw that I could barely feel my fingertips,” Roettger said. “Luckily Matt got that rebound.”
Bison freshman Hunter Sisson, who had stroked back-to-back 3-pointers earlier in the period, missed a 3 at the other end and Alex Ross pulled down the board and was fouled with :2.9 showing. He knocked down the first free throw and missed the second to wind out the clock.
Peru (20-2) will meet Culver Academy (18-7) in Saturday’s South Bend Regional in the second game slated for approximately noon. Mishawaka Marian (21-3) and Lighthouse (8-12) meet in the opener.
“It feels great,” Roettger said of taking the sectional crown. “This is a great environment, especially with it coming on our rival’s floor.”
Roettger had a big game for the Tigers. The sophomore combined with freshman Gavin Eldridge to score 14 points each as the duo picked up the bulk of scoring for the Tigers. Matt Ross, Peru’s leading scorer, was held to five points.
“They were all about him so we knew we had to step up,” Roettger said. “Me and Gavin, we knew we had to move the ball. Braxton in there making plays, Alex getting boards, and Eli Walters in there, it was just a great team effort.”
Roettger and Eldridge combined for 13 of Peru’s first quarter points as the Tigers led 18-10 at the first stop.
Benton Central (15-11) rattled off 10 unanswered points in the second quarter to go up 20-18 and led 20-19 at the half at the Tigers managed just a single point on a Roettger free throw in the period.
“We only had one point, but we held them to 10,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said. “We were getting shots. They just weren’t falling. We talked about at halftime that our defense was still there. It felt like, ‘Oh, end of the world.’ But they were up one and we talked how our defense was there and our offense would get there.”
Peru opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run as Roettger scored, Robbins netted four points and Eldridge stole an inbounds and converted a pair of free throws after being fouled for a 27-20 lead.
The Bison countered with an 8-2 run to get within 29-28.
Alex Ross then scored off an Eldridge steal, Aaron Lambeck scored for BC, and Robbins scored for Peru to give the Tigers a 33-30 lead heading to the final period.
Eldridge and Roettger fueled another Peru run, this one 7-0, to open the final period and go up 38-30. Sisson then hit his two quick triples to make it 38-36.
From there, Peru’s lead fluctuated from one to four points the rest of the way.
Robbins, a junior, finished with eight points for Peru. Roettger shot 4 of 8 from the field. Eldridge went 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 8 from the line. He also added four impressive steals.
“The younger guys stepped up,” Matt Ross said. “They did what they needed to win. I couldn’t score. They were fronting me, they were double teaming me. So they had to step up and they did.”
The Tigers reeled off three impressive wins to claim the sectional crown, topping Western (13-9) in the opener and Maconaquah (18-6) in the semifinals.
“We had the hardest road you could get in this sectional, I think,” Thompson said. “The guys just stayed tough, took what people gave us and countered and did a great job. We can hang our hat on our defense, I’ll tell you that for sure.”
