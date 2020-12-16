Kokomo High School has called off this season’s edition of the Phil Cox Memorial Holiday Basketball Tournament, the school announced Tuesday. The tournament was called off due to the timing of the event and bringing together teams from around Indiana during the current pandemic situation.
Kokomo athletic director Nick Sale said KHS decided to call off the event for this season “after talking to our local health officer in Howard County and working with the health department and our local school officials. The timing of the tournament falls four, five days after Christmas and we saw after Thanksgiving it created a pretty decent community spread.
“We felt it was in the best interest of everybody involved to pull the plug this year and hopefully have a bigger and better tournament next year when everything has calmed down a little bit.”
The tournament had been scheduled for Jan. 29-30 at Memorial Gym with KHS as the host school. Cox worked with the Wildkat athletic programs for more than three decades before his death in 2018.
This season’s tournament was also going to bring together his alma mater Connersville, where he was Mr. Basketball in 1972, Guerin Catholic, South Bend Washington, South Bend Adams, Western, Warren Central, and Valparaiso.
The tourney’s inaugural event was last winter. Had this season’s tournament gone forward this season, attendance would have been limited and the general public wouldn’t be able to attend.
“Obviously last year we had an overwhelming response. It was very well attended and we were so happy to be able to honor Phil in that way,” Sale said. “This year was going to be different. We’d have two spectators per participant. You’re looking at only 40-50 [spectators] in the gym at any one time. We tried extremely hard to make it happen, it’s just the way things are right now it wasn’t going to allow for it.”
In an email release, Sale emphasized that the plan is to keep going forward with the Cox tourney after getting through this year’s difficult circumstances.
“I want Coach Cox’s family, as well as the Kokomo community, to know that Kokomo Schools is dedicated to keeping the positive legacy of Coach Cox alive, and we hope conditions during the 2021-2022 basketball season allow us to conduct this tournament in honor of Coach Cox in a packed Memorial Gymnasium,” Sale wrote. “I also want to thank the officials from the other seven schools for their understanding and their commitment to honor Coach Cox by participating in this tourney.”
