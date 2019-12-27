Mike Springer was in his first year as a student at Bloomington South the first time Phil Cox made an impression on him.
“I remember as a kid going to Assembly Hall and watching Connersville win the state championship with Phil Cox leading them,” Springer recalled Thursday night, the night before the inaugural Phil Cox Memorial Tournament at Kokomo.
Cox scored 13 points that night in 1972 as Connersville beat Gary Westside 80-63 for the boys basketball state title. He sang the anthem before the game, and collected Indiana’s Mr. Basketball award later that spring.
“I think I was a freshman in high school,” said Springer, now Eastern’s coach. He’ll lead the Comets to Memorial Gym for the two-day tourney starting tonight. “He was a guy that was a legend in the state of Indiana. The guy could sing the national anthem, start ballgames, which was a neat characteristic for a guy of his stature.
“The more I got to know him as I was coaching against him when I was at Logan, and then here, being around the Kokomo area coaching, he’d come to the radio show every Saturday and talk with all the coaches. He was just a good man, a guy you had a lot of respect for, a guy that liked working with kids, a guy that understood some of the challenges that the kids face and was a great role model for a lot of kids here in the Howard County area.”
Cox could be the welcoming committee too.
“For me personally, I didn’t know anyone when I came to Kokomo,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. He arrived to coach the Kats in 2017. “My wife and I moved our whole family here. Our family doesn’t live anywhere near here. Coach Cox received us with open arms. When you go around Kokomo, anywhere, and you’re with Phil Cox, and you’re introduced by Phil Cox or you’re hanging out with Phil Cox, It’s the ultimate ice-breaker. He did a lot to help me get acclimated and become part of the community.”
Cox spent decades as an assistant coach for several Wildkat athletic programs and was a fixture locally. When he died in 2018, he left a void, and a heartache.
Today and Saturday, Kokomo will hold the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament in Memorial Gym and the adjacent IUK gym. The eight-team tournament features two ranked squads, including Cox’s hometown Connersville. The first night concludes with Kokomo (3-4) facing Eastern (5-1) for local-vs.-local flavor.
“I think credit should go to the Kokomo community, and a lot of people that love coach Cox and wanted to do something in his honor, and his family,” Wonnell said. “This is a guy that was 30 years-plus in the Kokomo community as a coach, and a mentor, and a father figure, and someone who was revered in the community.”
Wonnell talked about how many people involved in Kokomo’s school system who were impacted by Cox. He recalled hearing former Wildkat player Jason Snyder talking about that Cox’s impact on him. Snyder went on to be a coach, then athletic director, and now a principal, all in the Kokomo school system.
“That’s probably the ultimate measure of a man is the lives that he’s impacted and Phil Cox has impacted thousands upon thousands,” Wonnell said. “And I hope this tournament is something people look forward to as a couple days where we celebrate Phil Cox.”
Springer got to see Cox’s impact first hand when he moved to the area.
“Getting to know him as a man here in the Kokomo area, he’s done a lot of great things for the community of kids,” Springer said. “He’s a guy that I have a lot of respect for and many of the things that he’s worked through in his life, as well as helping the kids, that’s a big thing.”
The action tips today at 10 a.m. when South Bend Washington (3-5) faces Class 3A No. 3 Connersville (7-0), followed by Valparaiso (5-1) vs. Jeffersonville (3-3) at noon. Class 4A No. 10 South Bend Adams (7-0) faces Franklin Central (4-1) at 6 p.m., followed by the Eastern-Kokomo matchup at 8. All of those games are in Memorial Gym.
Every team advances to play two games on Saturday, with games at both Memorial Gym, and the adjacent Cougar Gym.
Wonnell is enthused that the tourney draws strong programs from all over the state, and that Connersville is involved. He said that any coach wants to win any game, but more important is that the team is “battle-tested” by a difficult tournament, which will pay off down the road. That path starts with the Eastern game.
“They’re playing really well,” Wonnell said. “They’ve got four guys between eight and 14 [points per game]. They play well together, they play for the name on the front on the jersey. I think [tonight’s] game is going to be a Super Bowl-type for them. They get to play against the Kokomo Wildkats, in Memorial Gym. I think they’re going to come in with house-money-type pressure … and go out there and let rip.
“We’ve got to be excited and hungry and hopefully just driven as heck hopefully to get out here and do well in this tournament.”
Eastern and Kokomo haven’t met on the hardwood since a 1996 sectional matchup.
“They’ve got some really good perimeter players, they’ve got [Jackson] Richards and [Bobby] Wonnell that can shoot the ball, they’ve got really good quickness,” Springer said of the Kats. “[R.J.] Oglesby is a really good post player. They move the ball well. I’m sure they’ll be excited to play in the first Phil Cox Tournament, so we’re going to have our hands full.
“We have not played, probably ever in the history of Eastern, in a tournament like this with as many good teams at the state level. I think our kids are excited to do this.”
