Kokomo boys basketball coach John Peckinpaugh liked how his team responded in practice this week to its season-opening loss to Westfield.
“We really challenged the guys to buy into what we’re trying to do,” he said. “We’re going to see everyone’s best shot every night so we can’t afford to have any lapses in what we’re trying to build here so I think they’ve responded well this week and have taken a step in the right direction.”
The Wildkats face a tough two-game weekend. They visit Class 3A No. 5-ranked Peru (1-0) tonight (6:15 p.m. JV), then face Class 4A No. 2 Ben Davis (3-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Sneakers for Santa Shootout at Brownsburg.
Peru beat Kokomo 57-51 last season, part of an 11-0 start by the Bengal Tigers. They finished 20-3 with their first sectional title since 2009.
The Tigers returned a nice core from that squad, including forward Matthew Roettger. He scored a game-high 17 points in Peru’s victory at Memorial Gym last season.
“It’s a tough matchup,” Peckinpaugh said. “They’re very similar in some ways to Westfield in that they’re extremely disciplined, they’re going to try to take things away from us. We just have to stay disciplined, stay with the game plan and hopefully we can defend a little bit better and knock down some shots.”
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga was 6 of 7 from the field against Westfield. The Kats otherwise shot 9 of 29 — including 3 of 17 from 3-land. The cold perimeter shooting allowed Westfield to pay heavy attention to Bidunga inside.
Tonight is the 111th meeting in the teams’ all-time series. Kokomo leads 92-18, but Peru has won the last two.
Conversely, Kokomo has met Ben Davis only twice previously. The Giants beat the Kats both times — 62-54 in the 1993-94 season and 82-66 in the 1994-95 season. The Giants reached the one-class Final Four in 1994 and won the state in 1995.
More recently, the Giants have won back-to-back sectionals. They fell to eventual state champion Cathedral in a regional final last season.
“I haven’t watched a ton of film on them yet just because I’m a one-game-at-a-time guy. We’ll dive into them [tonight] after our game, but everything I hear is just how relentless they pressure the ball and how physical they are defensively. We haven’t seen that yet. It will be good for us. It’ll prepare us for teams like Jeff, Anderson and Marion,” Peckinpaugh said.
WESTERN AT NW
Western (1-0) visits Northwestern (1-1) tonight for the first Hoosier Conference East Division game of the season.
The Panthers won the division outright in 2021 and shared the division title with Tipton last season. Both times, the Panthers went on to win the conference title.
Western beat Northwestern 43-39 last season for its second straight victory in the all-time series. Prior to that, the Tigers had won six in a row over the Panthers.
The Panthers opened with a 57-28 victory over Twin Lakes. Northwestern opened with a 48-44 loss to Madison-Grant, but bounced back to beat Eastern 55-44 over the weekend.
• Both teams are in action Saturday as well. Western hosts Frankfort (0-1) and Northwestern visits Mississinewa (0-3).
EASTERN AT EASTBROOK
The Comets (1-1) visit Eastbrook (0-1) for a matchup of Sectional 39 teams.
Both teams faced Northfield in their openers. Eastern beat Northfield 42-26 on Nov. 22, and the Norsemen beat Eastbrook 55-49 four nights later.
Eastern dropped a 55-44 game to Northwestern over the weekend.
The Comets have beaten Eastbrook eight straight times.
• Eastern hosts Alexandria (2-1) on Saturday.
NORTHFIELD AT TAYLOR
At 3-0, Taylor is off to its best start in 23 years. The Titans will look to continue their hot play when Northfield (2-1) visits tonight.
Taylor has beaten Frankton, Maconaquah and North Miami. Northfield opened with a loss to Eastern, but has followed with victories over Eastbrook and South Adams.
Taylor beat Northfield 58-47 two seasons ago. The teams did not meet last season.
• Taylor hosts Western Boone (1-0) on Saturday.
AROUND THE AREA
Maconaquah (0-1) visits North Miami (1-1) for the first Three Rivers Conference game of the season. Maconaquah and Peru shared the TRC title last season.
Tipton (1-0) hosts Frankfort (0-1). The Hot Dogs beat Tipton 57-54 last season. Frankfort’s new coach is Dave McCollough, who has won more than 600 career games. He most recently coached at Shenandoah where he went 148-32 over seven seasons.
Class 2A No. 4 Carroll (2-0) hosts Frontier (0-1). The Cougars have beaten the Falcons seven straight times.
Cass (2-1) faces Logansport (1-1) in the Cass County Tournament’s championship game at approximately 8:15 p.m. Caston and Pioneer meet in the consolation at 6:30 p.m.
Tri-Central (0-1) visits Cowan (1-1) for a matchup of Sectional 55 teams.
