Kokomo’s boys basketball team puts its perfect North Central Conference mark on the line tonight at the gym where Wildkat coach John Peckinpaugh made his name — the Muncie Fieldhouse.
It’s his first trip to play at his alma mater Muncie Central since becoming Kokomo’s coach, and second overall after facing the Bearcats on the road once when he was Noblesville’s coach.
“I think it’s a neat place to play in and coach at,” Peckinpaugh said. “Obviously, it means a little bit more to me being from there. I have great memories of playing there. But we’ll treat it like any other game.”
He said his first time in the Fieldhouse was probably as a third grader.
“I went to watch one of coach [Bill] Harrell’s teams play, maybe Pike — Pike-Muncie Central. It’s just like Memorial, there’s a ton of history and so many good players and coaches and teams have been involved. For me, it was kind of a cool experience to grow up in.”
The Class 4A No. 8 Wildkats (10-4) test themselves tonight at Muncie Central (7-3), tonight in a game that’s important in the league race, where five teams have no losses or just one loss. Kokomo is tops in the NCC standings with a 4-0 record, Anderson is half a game back at 3-0. Richmond is 3-1, Harrison and Muncie Central are each 2-1.
“Every conference game is a big game for us,” Peckinpaugh said. “We would like to keep making a run at trying to bring home the NCC title this year and you’ve got to win games like this to do that. But in the big picture, we just want to keep getting better for sectional time.”
Central is senior-led. Daniel Harris leads the team at 15.1 points per game. Josiah Ullom is second at 11.9 points. Antonio Gore scores 9.6 points and leads the team with 5.5 rebounds per game. Josiah Ullom moved in this year with his dad, new coach Justin Ullom, who guided Monroe Central to a 25-1 record and sectional title last season.
“They really guard,” Peckinpaugh said of Muncie Central. “It seems like he has them playing hard. Overall, he’s done a pretty good job of getting his style in there.”
The Bearcats aim to force mistakes.
“I would say they’re best at disrupting on the defensive end of the floor. They’ll press the majority of the game and speed us up, try to get us uncomfortable,” Peckinpaugh said.
“We’ve just got to keep doing the same thing we’ve done the last two weekends — just valuing possessions and sticking with the process and growing as we’ve gone through the season here. If we get to our spots offensively, I think we’ll have success. And defensively we’ve got to stay locked in. We can’t get bored and make mental mistakes.”
Center Flory Bidunga leads the Wildkats at 19.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4.6 blocked shots per game. Shayne Spear averages 8 points, Zion Bellamy adds 7.5 points, Zavion Bellamy is at 7.4 points, and Patrick Hardimon adds 6.8 points. Zavion Bellamy averages 4.1 assists and Spear adds 3.7.
The Kats beat Central 78-54 last season. All-time, the Bearcats hold a 74-52 series lead.
The Wildkats visit Class 2A No. 11 Tipton (10-3) on Saturday. Kokomo beat the Blue Devils 61-49 last season.
“They’ve got some guards that can really shoot it,” Peckinpaugh said. “Just from talking to coach [Cliff] Hawkins, they’re playing a little different this year because they don’t have the size that they’ve had.”
NW AT CASS
Northwestern closes Hoosier Conference East Division play with a visit to Lewis Cass.
Tipton leads the division at 3-0 with a game remaining vs. Hamilton Heights on Jan. 27, Northwestern is second at 2-1 and Cass is third at 1-1. The Blue Devils already have locked up the East’s spot in the conference championship game thanks to head-to-head wins over the Tigers and the Kings.
Northwestern (6-4 overall) has won three of four games following the Christmas break. Cass (8-4) is coming off a one-point loss to Logansport.
The Tigers beat the Kings 54-43 last season for their sixth win in the last seven meetings in the series.
• Both teams have tough tests Saturday as well. Northwestern hosts Peru (10-4) while Cass visits Class 2A No. 6-ranked Taylor (12-1). Taylor will be playing for the first time since losing to Western last weekend.
MAC AT WESTERN
In what has the makings of a fantastic clash of styles, Maconaquah (7-5) visits Western (9-5).
Maconaquah owns the state’s No. 1 offensive average (75.1 points per game) while Western features the state’s No. 26 defensive average (43.7). The Braves have scored 92 points twice in their last three games. The Panthers have held each of their last two opponents to under 40 points. That includes a 44-38 victory over previously undefeated Taylor.
The Braves are led by the 1-2 punch of Bauer Maple and Josiah Ball. Maple is scoring 28.1 points per game and taking 5.8 steals — both ranking No. 1 in the state — and Ball backs him with 19.5 points.
The Panthers, who are riding a seven-game winning streak, are anchored by 6-8 center Mitchell Dean (14.5 points).
• Both teams are in action Saturday as well. Western visits Mississinewa (2-10) for the first matchup between the teams since Nov. 27, 1999. Maconaquah hosts Frankton (5-8).
EASTERN AT CP
The Hoosier Heartland Conference race heats up tonight when Eastern visits Clinton Prairie. It’s a girls-boys doubleheader.
Class 2A No. 6-ranked Taylor and Eastern share the HHC boys lead with 4-0 records with Prairie (3-1) and Carroll (2-1) both one game back in the loss column.
Prairie beat Carroll 72-66 last week to remain in the thick of the race. The 72 points marked a season high for the Gophers.
Eastern is 8-4 overall and Prairie is 6-6.
After tonight, Eastern has conference games remaining vs. Rossville (Jan. 27), Taylor (Feb. 2) and Carroll (Feb. 24).
TC AT CARROLL
Carroll’s bid for a third straight HHC title took a hit last week when Clinton Prairie beat the Cougars 72-66.
The Class 2A No. 13-ranked Cougars (9-3 overall, 2-1 HHC) will look to get back on track tonight when they host Tri-Central (5-9, 1-3) in a girls-boys doubleheader.
• Carroll visits Faith Christian (5-7) Saturday.
