Kokomo’s boys basketball team will be tested by two very different styles in a tough double dip this weekend.
First, the Class 4A No. 11-ranked Wildkats host unbeaten Marion tonight in the second North Central Conference game for both teams. Then the Kats host Class 4A No. 10 Carmel on Saturday.
Marion is 5-0 with victories over Mississinewa, New Castle, Hamilton Southeastern, NCC rival Richmond and Wabash. The Kats (3-2) and coach James Blackmon’s Giants are both 1-0 in the NCC heading into a rivalry game.
“We just treat it as any other game,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “Obviously, they’re off to a really hot start and have a lot of quality wins. Coach Blackmon’s doing a great job with his group. We’ll have our hands full. It should be a very intense game. If we do a good job of keeping the ball out of the lane and making them guard, we should have a chance down the stretch.”
Marion wants to set the tempo.
“Their pressure is really, really good,” Peckinpaugh said. “They do a good job of speeding teams up and making them play uncomfortable. We’ve got to do a good job of taking what they give us and playing at the pace we want to play with.
“[Offensively] they’re really, really good when they get out in transition and their guards and wings attack in transition. They’ve got some good athletes that are good at finishing at the rim.”
Through Marion’s first three games, 6-foot-4 senior forward Jamerion Fouce was averaging 13.7 points per game. Next were 5-10 sophomore guard Amar Rogers and 6-6 sophomore forward Jaymen Townsend, both at 12.7 points. Townsend is an all-around forward who posts, drives and shoots. He’s considered one of the top sophomores in Indiana following an instant-impact freshman season.
“Jaymen, he’s an elite athlete with an elite body. He plays on the wing and can get in the lane and finish,” Peckinpaugh said, also noting Townsend’s skill as a shooter. “We’ve got to make sure he takes tough shots and not let him get deep in the paint.”
Junior center Flory Bidunga leads Kokomo’s offense, averaging 21.4 points while converting an outlandish 81% of his shots. He’s a force on the glass at 13 rebounds per game. Bidunga has had a double-double in every game this season and 29 in 32 career games. Shayne Spear, who has missed the last three games with an injury, adds 10.5 points. Patrick Hardimon is averaging 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. Karson Rogers adds 6 points and 6 rebounds and is coming off a 16-point, 13-rebound game vs. Lebanon. Zavion Bellamy is dishing 4.8 assists per game.
Tonight’s contest is part of a girls-boys doubleheader. Kokomo’s girls (6-5, 2-1 NCC) face a struggling Marion squad (1-12, 1-4 NCC).
On Saturday, the Kokomo boys face a Carmel squad that’s 4-2 with wins over Zionsville, Lawrence Central, Plainfield and Fishers, and losses to Moline (Illinois) and Noblesville. Carmel plays at North Central tonight.
Peckinpaugh won’t watch tape on Carmel until after tonight’s game, but is familiar with the style of sixth-year Greyhounds coach Ryan Osborn’s squads from past seasons. He said facing Carmel will help down the road against league teams that play in a similar style, like Harrison.
“Traditional Carmel is going to be a completely different game than Marion,” Peckinpaugh said. “They’re going to make you guard for a long period of time. They’re not going to give you anything on the offensive end of the floor.
“It’s going to be a grind-it-out game. It’ll be a good test for us.”
Kokomo won’t get much time to regroup after the weekend as the Kats host Zionsville next Tuesday.
DELPHI AT TAYLOR
At 6-0 overall, Taylor is enjoying the best start in school history — and gaining attention. The Titans moved into the Class 2A Top 10 this week at No. 10.
Taylor coach Bob Wonnell is hoping his players take the top-10 ranking in stride.
“We just need to keep worrying about us and keep trying to get better every single day,” he said. “While we are excited about playing well and getting off to a good start, there’s a lot of things we’re not doing as well as we should be and we’re focusing on those type of things.
“It’s neat to get recognition. This is one of those situations where you have to be able to handle your success.”
The Titans will look to carry their hot start into their Hoosier Heartland Conference opener against Delphi (3-2, 0-1 HHC) tonight.
“Every season, one of your goals should be to try to win your conference and [tonight] we get our first opportunity to try to work toward that,” Wonnell said. “Delphi has played well this year. They have three guys [scoring] in double figures so we have to be able to guard across the board. They’re a physical team and a well-coached team.”
Mekhi McGee leads the Titans with averages of 16.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. Baris Moore averages 16 points, Jay Patterson offers 8.8 points and 7.5 rebounds and Misiah Bebley provides 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.
It’s a girls-boys doubleheader tonight. Delphi’s girls are 6-7 overall and 1-2 in the HHC and Taylor is 0-10 and 0-4.
EASTERN AT SHERIDAN
In another HHC game, Eastern (5-1, 1-0 HHC) visits Sheridan (3-3, 1-1).
Both teams came into the season with new coaches. Brad Lindsay has Eastern off to its best start since the 2019-20 Comets also opened 5-1. Bill Bowen, who formerly coached Tri-Central, has Sheridan off to a 3-3 start with all three of the losses coming by four points or fewer.
The Comets beat the Blackhawks 70-37 last season for their fourth straight win in the series.
It’s a girls-boys doubleheader tonight. Eastern’s girls are 1-10 overall and 1-3 in the HHC and Sheridan is 3-7 and 0-3.
ALSO IN THE HHC
Also in the HHC, Class 2A No. 2-ranked Carroll (4-0, 0-0 HHC) hosts Rossville (4-2, 0-0), and Tri-Central (2-3, 0-1) hosts Clinton Central (2-3, 0-1).
Both are girls-boys doubleheaders. Carroll’s girls are 11-1 overall and 4-0 in the HHC, Rossville is 5-6 and 2-2, TC is 7-5 and 2-1, and Clinton Central is 9-2 and 1-1.
WESTERN AT HH
In a Hoosier Conference East Division matchup, Western (2-3, 0-2 HC East) visits Hamilton Heights (1-5, 0-1).
Western dropped games to Tipton and Rossville last week. Senior center Mitchell Dean missed both of those games with an injury.
The Huskies are off to a tough start. Three of their losses have been by five points or less.
Western has beaten Heights in their last two meetings. Prior to that, the Huskies had won seven straight in the series.
TIPTON AT CASS
In another Hoosier Conference East Division clash, Tipton (5-1, 1-0 HC East) visits Cass (5-1, 1-0). Both teams are receiving votes in the Class 2A state poll.
Tipton, Cass and Northwestern share the division lead.
The Blue Devils saw their undefeated start come to an end Tuesday with a loss at Maconaquah.
The Kings have won five in a row since dropping their opener to Carroll, which is No. 2 in this week’s Class 2A poll.
It’s a girls-boys doubleheader. Tipton’s girls are 5-4 overall and 0-2 and Cass is 4-6 and 0-1.
NW AT MAC
In a promising non-conference game, Northwestern (3-2) travels to Maconaquah (2-3).
All of Northwestern’s games have been close so far. The Tigers are scoring 46.2 points per game and allowing 44.8. Maconaquah is coming off its best game of the season, a 76-55 rout of previously undefeated Tipton on Tuesday.
Mac guard Bauer Maple is off to a sizzling start. He scored a school-record 46 points against Oak Hill and he had 30-point games vs. Taylor and Tipton. He is averaging 28.6.
• The Braves host Logansport (2-3) on Saturday to cap a three-game week.
