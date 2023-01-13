The North Central Conference boys basketball race is ready to heat up.
Class 4A No. 12-ranked Kokomo has the early lead in the standings at 3-0. Class 4A No. 10 Harrison and Muncie Central are tied for second at 2-0 and Anderson follows at 1-0.
The Wildkats have a chance to take control of the race in their next two games. They host Harrison tonight, then visit Muncie Central next Friday.
Harrison comes into tonight’s game 11-0 overall, making the Raiders one of only four unbeaten teams remaining in the state. (Ben Davis, New Palestine and Taylor are the others.)
The Raiders’ best wins have come against Lafayette Jeff — 44-32 in the IU Health Hoops Classic on Nov. 29 and 45-42 in NCC play on Dec. 9. The Bronchos are 8-3 otherwise.
The Raiders are holding opponents to 42.2 points per game. That ranks No. 1 in the NCC and No. 2 in Class 4A.
Ben Henderson is the Raiders’ go-to player. The 6-foot-4 guard averages 21 points and 3.5 assists per game. Christopher Lucas, a 5-10 guard, averages 10.1 points and 4.3 assists and 6-1 forward Malachi King offers 9.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Kokomo, of course, is led by 6-10 center Flory Bidunga, who is averaging 19.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.7 blocked shots and shooting an eye-popping 81.6% from the field.
The Kats (9-4 overall) back Bidunga with balanced scoring from Zion Bellamy (8.1), Patrick Hardimon (7.1), Shayne Spear (6.8), Zavion Bellamy (6.5) and others.
Kokomo and Harrison split a pair of meetings last season. The Raiders beat the Kats 62-57 in NCC play, and the Kats gained payback with a 70-48 win in a sectional semifinal.
All-time, Kokomo has won 17 NCC championships. The last of those came back in 2013 when the Kats ran the table for their third title in four years.
TIPTON AT NW
The East Division of the Hoosier Conference also has a big game tonight as Class 2A No. 14 Tipton visits Northwestern.
The squads share the division lead at 2-0. The winner will take the outright lead with one game remaining. (Tipton visits Hamilton Heights on Jan. 27; Northwestern visits Cass next Friday.)
The Blue Devils (9-3 overall) have hit a bump in the road with a two-game losing streak while the Tigers (5-3) have won their first two games in the new year.
Tipton has won the last two meetings in the series.
• Northwestern hosts Clinton Central (2-9) Saturday.
TAYLOR AT CC
Class 2A No. 5-ranked Taylor, one of the last four unbeaten teams in the state, visits Clinton Central tonight for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. It’s a girls-boys doubleheader.
Taylor (11-0 overall) and Eastern share the HHC lead with 3-0 records. Class 2A No. 11 Carroll is a half-game back at 2-0 and Clinton Prairie is a full game back at 2-1.
Clinton Central (2-9 overall) sits in the HHC basement at 0-4.
Taylor is joined by Class 4A teams Ben Davis, Harrison and New Palestine in the unbeaten club heading into the weekend.
• Taylor visits Western (8-5) Saturday. Western beat Taylor 64-62 in overtime last season for its 17th straight win in the series.
DELPHI AT EASTERN
Eastern will look to keep pace atop the HHC when it hosts Delphi. It’s a girls-boys doubleheader.
The Comets (7-3 overall) share the HHC lead with Taylor at 3-0. Delphi (6-6) is 1-3 in the conference.
Eastern’s HHC slate picks up in intensity as the season progresses. The Comets visit Clinton Prairie next Friday and also have games remaining against Rossville (Jan. 27), Class 2A No. 5 Taylor (Feb. 2) and Class 2A No. 11 Carroll (Feb. 24).
• Eastern visits Maconaquah (6-4) on Saturday.
AROUND THE AREA
Other HHC games tonight include Tri-Central (4-8, 1-2) hosting Rossville (7-6, 1-2), and Class 2A No. 11 Carroll (8-2, 2-0) visiting Clinton Prairie (5-6, 2-1).
In a big Three Rivers Conference game, Maconaquah (6-4, 2-1) visits Class 3A No. 12 Peru (9-3, 4-0). Peru leads the TRC with Manchester and Rochester tied for second at 2-0. Maconaquah follows in a three-way tie at 2-1.
In a non-conference game, Cass (7-3) visits Pioneer (2-10).
• In Saturday action, Tri-Central visits Anderson Prep (0-10) for a possible Sectional 55 preview, Carroll hosts Pioneer, and Peru heads to Warsaw (6-5) to test itself against a Class 4A school. Former Kokomo coach Matt Moore is in his third season at Warsaw.
