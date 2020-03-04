LAFAYETTE — Five minutes into Tuesday night’s Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional contest, it was all but apparent that a long, tough season for Kokomo’s boys basketball team would end against North Central Conference rival Harrison.
The Raiders rode a harassing defense into a 13-0 lead. Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell had used up two timeouts and the Kats were on their way to a 10% shooting quarter (1 of 10).
When the horn sounded on Harrison’s 68-43 victory, Wonnell had watched an example of what he’d like to see from future Kokomo teams.
Harrison (18-6) out-rebounded Kokomo 39-24, scored 21 points off 17 turnovers and held the Kats to 37% shooting.
“They were very intense from the get-go,” Wonnell said of the Raiders. “They outplayed us in just about every category. They outcoached us. They are a really good team.”
Between now and the start of fall practice, it will be a time of introspection for Wonnell and his players. All but senior Savion Barrett are expected back for the 2020-21 season.
“We have to have a good summer,” Wonnell said. “We have to look at ourselves, see what we did well as a relatively inexperienced group. A lot of it’s going to have to do with defense and want-to on defense.
“I think individually we’ve got some really good pieces. We’ve just got to make them fit together. We’ve got to want to complement each other and play for each other. Because I think we do have high character kids with some talent, I think we’ve got the potential to be really good next year and for years to come. But if we don’t look at honestly and objectively the issues that we had this year, those problems are there looking at us again.”
Shayne Spear’s 3-pointer was the lone first quarter basket for Kokomo, which trailed 18-3 after eight minutes. The deficit was 28-5 before Kokomo recorded its third field goal of the first half. That was Harrison’s largest lead before going into the locker room ahead 34-14.
An 11-point third quarter from Harrison big man Jordan Walters helped the Raiders take a 59-26 advantage into the fourth quarter. Walters finished with game highs of 17 points and nine rebounds for Harrison, which plays host Lafayette Jeff in Friday’s semifinals.
“Their best player, Jordan Walters, is a selfless kid.,” Wonnell said. “Coach Rinehart told me when we played them during the regular season, ‘the reason we are good is because our best player doesn’t care about scoring. He just wants to lead.’
“We have to think collectively a little bit more selfless, particularly when things get a little tough.”
Sophomore Bobby Wonnell led Kokomo (8-16) with 12 points. Junior forward R.J. Oglesby had 11 points, while classmate Jackson Richards grabbed a team-best eight rebounds and handed out six assists.
“It’s a disappointing end,” Bob Wonnell said. “On the scoreboard it’s been a disappointing season, but they are really good kids. I have no doubt we’re closer than it seems right now. We have to keep plugging and try to break through.
“As bad as it feels after getting blown out and not having a good season, we’re right there. We could be good. We’ve just got to do it.”
Marion beat McCutcheon 81-57 in the opener.
