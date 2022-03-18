Kokomo’s boys basketball team showed resilience in winning the Class 4A Logansport Regional.
First, the Wildkats surged past Fort Wayne Snider in the fourth quarter for a 45-40 win in the semifinal round. The Kats followed with another fourth-quarter rally to beat Westfield 64-60 in the championship.
Kokomo trailed by seven points early in the final quarters of both games.
“We made a lot of comebacks this season, from being down in the first half and coming back in the second. We start off pretty slow some times, but we make it happen in the second half,” junior guard/forward Shayne Spear said after the final.
The Kats have made a lot happen this season.
Last season, Kokomo slumped to 7-17 for its third losing campaign in a row. That was the first time the Kats had posted three straight losing campaigns since 1913-15 and the skid triggered a coaching change. Under new coach John Peckinpaugh, this season’s Kat squad posted a 10-win improvement in the regular season, and returned to prominence with its first sectional crown since 2014 and first regional title since 2011.
Now comes the Class 4A Final Four. Kokomo (20-7) and No. 1-ranked Chesterton (28-0) are set for a 3:45 p.m. clash Saturday in the North Semistate at Lafayette Jeff’s Crawley Center.
Chesterton is favored, but that is nothing new for the young Kats. They avenged regular-season losses to Harrison and Lafayette Jeff in winning the Logansport Sectional and avenged a regular-season loss to Westfield as well. The Kats have a senior-less rotation while all three of those opponents were senior heavy.
Quite simply, Kokomo quickly has gone from a team to watch next season to a team making noise now.
“We’ve always talked about it as a team, people keep telling us next year is our year,” Peckinpaugh said from the floor of the Berry Bowl after the regional final. “Our thing is, this could be our year. I think we’re good enough. I thought we’d improve over the course of the year and we have and now we have a chance to go out and prove it in the final four.”
After steady improvement over the course of the regular season, Kokomo has seemingly reached a higher level during the postseason.
“It’s us preparing,” junior guard/forward Patrick Hardimon said amid the regional celebration. “It’s our scout team preparing us and our coaches getting us ready for the games. We’re competing every day in practice. That’s what makes us better.”
Kokomo is led by 6-foot-10 sophomore center Flory Bidunga. He averages 17.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.3 blocked shots per game and shoots 78.3% from the field.
The other starters are four juniors — Spear (9.4 points), Hardimon (6.5) and guards Zavion Bellamy (9.7) and Reis Beard (3.5). The top reserves include freshman guard Zion Bellamy (6.9).
The Kokomo-Westfield regional matchup was interesting in that the teams met early in the regular season, in Kokomo’s third game and Westfield’s opener.
Westfield coach Shane Sumpter saw a different Kat team Saturday night.
“Obviously the big kid is a lot better. Obviously 6-10, athletic, he’s a handful,” Sumpter said after the game. “But really the difference [Saturday] was their perimeter guys made a lot of plays. It made them a lot better. That was kind of the difference, I thought.”
Chesterton coach Marc Urban also sees a complete Kat team.
“Everyone obviously puts a lot of focus on the big kid, which you have to, but I think their other guys are really good too so I think they’re going to be a tough matchup across the board,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.