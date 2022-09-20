Rivals.com on Tuesday announced its 2024 national basketball recruiting rankings and Kokomo's Flory Bidunga came in at No. 2.
An international student from the Congo, Bidunga is heading into his junior season with the Kats.
"Flory Bidunga is, without question, the best big in the 2024 class. The only question that remains now is about whether or not he’s the top overall prospect. A truly elite shot-blocker, Bidunga is quickly developing in the offensive end and showing the ability to completely take over games against top-flight opposition," Rob Cassidy, Rivals' basketball recruiting director, said in the Rivals.com story.
"The 6-foot-9 big man positioned himself well to challenge for the top spot down the road. Expect all the bluebloods to get involved in addition to schools such as Bradley, Indiana and other regional powers."
Bidunga had a dazzling debut season for Kokomo in 2021-22. He led the Kats to the Class 4A Final Four. He averaged 17.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.3 blocked shots and shot an unfathomable 78.7% from the floor. Statewide, he ranked No. 1 in blocks and field-goal percentage and No. 3 in rebounding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.