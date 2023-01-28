Eastern guard Cayden Calloway drives in for a basket in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game against Rossville on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Greentown. Calloway scored a game-high 20 points, but the Hornets edged the Comets 48-47.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
COMETS FALL SHORT
BOYS BB: Rossville ends Eastern’s unbeaten HHC start with basket at :03
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — Eastern’s boys basketball team saw its hot start to Hoosier Heartland Conference play halted by visiting Rossville on Friday night, but not before the Comets put up one heck of a fight.
Trailing by 13 points midway through the third quarter, Cayden Calloway led Eastern’s late surge, netting 15 of his game-high 20 points over the final 12 minutes. His basket with 1:06 to play gave the Comets a 47-46 lead, their first lead since the start of the second quarter, and capped a tenacious comeback.
1 of 44
Cayden Calloway passing with a strong defense coming from Rossville as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Corbin Snyder pulls in a rebound early in the game as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cayden Calloway makes a 3 pointer early in the game but Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Colton Lindsay is called for a charge as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Corbin Snyder pulling in a rebound as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kaden Del Real and Brody Hewitt going after a ball Hewitt knocked loose. Eastern ended up with the ball but was unable to finish as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern guard Cayden Calloway drives in for a basket in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game against Rossville on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Greentown. Calloway scored a game-high 20 points, but the Hornets edged the Comets 48-47.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Cayden Calloway misses a free throw in the last seconds of the game as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cayden Calloway misses a final shot with only seconds left as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cayden Calloway reacts as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Basketball: Eastern vs Rossville
1 of 44
Cayden Calloway passing with a strong defense coming from Rossville as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Corbin Snyder pulls in a rebound early in the game as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cayden Calloway makes a 3 pointer early in the game but Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Colton Lindsay is called for a charge as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Corbin Snyder pulling in a rebound as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kaden Del Real and Brody Hewitt going after a ball Hewitt knocked loose. Eastern ended up with the ball but was unable to finish as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern guard Cayden Calloway drives in for a basket in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game against Rossville on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Greentown. Calloway scored a game-high 20 points, but the Hornets edged the Comets 48-47.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Cayden Calloway misses a free throw in the last seconds of the game as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cayden Calloway misses a final shot with only seconds left as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cayden Calloway reacts as Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern falls to Rossville 48-47 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
But Matthew Ford put the Hornets back on top, 48-47, on a hoop with :03 to play. Following several timeouts and needing to go the length of the court, Calloway inbounded the ball and then took it near midcourt, making it to just beyond the 3-point arc where he got off a shot as time expired. His attempt was just off, hitting the right side of the rim, and Rossville escaped with the win.
“Rossville deserves a fist bump and a congratulations” Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “But, man, our guys showed heart and had a chance to win at the end. I’m really proud of them.
“We got the lead and had the ball a couple of times and we just didn’t quite finish it. They made a little bit of a scramble and made that shot. We had hope at the end, definitely wanted to set up our best player, but at that point, it’s a tough thing to go 84 feet.”
Eastern fell to 9-5 overall and 5-1 in HHC play. That leaves Taylor as the sole unbeaten team in the HHC at 5-0 following a win over Sheridan Friday. The Comets and Titans meet at Center Court on Thursday.
Rossville (10-7, 4-2 HHC), which also played Taylor tight, knew where the Comets wanted to go with the ball at the end with Calloway inbounding and players spread the length of the court.
“We’re not a very big team so a lot of times we have to double in the backcourt just to take away easy looks,” Hornet coach Cory Dunn said. “We kind of felt like they were going to go right back to Calloway. He’s such a good player. So we decided to put someone on the ball and try to make it a tougher pass.”
Trailing 36-23 with 3:38 to play in the third period, Calloway scored seven straight points to get Eastern within six, 36-30. Austin Bray’s basket late in the period gave the Hornets a 38-30 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Calloway scored out of the gate to open the final period and make it 38-32. Corbin Snyder then scored off a turnover to make it four points at 38-34. After a Rossville score, Colton Lindsay — who scored seven of his 10 points in the final period — hit a pair of free throws and followed that with a triple off a turnover to make it 41-39.
Rossville got the lead back up to five at 44-39 but the Comets chipped away, making it a one-point game at 46-45 on a Calloway free throw with 1:59 to play. Following another Rossville turnover — the Hornets committed six over the final eight minutes — Eastern took its first lead since opening the second quarter up 12-10 on Calloway’s hoop.
Rossville committed nearly half of its 14 turnovers in the final period.
“I thought we coughed it up a little bit too much there late, gave them a chance to sneak back in it,” Dunn said. “And I think our kids were expecting calls. The officials let us be physical on both ends. We wanted it to be a much faster paced game, but sometimes when teams play zone it becomes a grind-it-out game. And sometimes that’s tough to win when you’re undersized. But I’m proud of the guys. They did some nice things out of halftime to get some easy buckets.”
The Hornets took advantage of several Comet first-half miscues to go up 25-19 at the half. From there, Rossville opened the second half 5 of 5 from the field for an 11-4 run and 36-23 lead.
“They kind of stretched out early in that third quarter,” Lindsay said. “Their defense had held us to 19 points in the first half. They really get up in you very aggressively. They are just an outstanding, hard-nosed defensive team and we had a hard time scoring. Then in that third quarter they spurted on our zone. That’s when we went man and tried to fight back.”
Snyder added eight points for Eastern. Bray paced Rossville with 12 points and Charlie Thompson added 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.