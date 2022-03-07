Trailing 51-49 with 3:55 remaining, Tipton ended the game on an 11-0 run and pulled out a 60-51 victory over Madison-Grant in the Class 2A Tipton Sectional championship Saturday night. It’s the Blue Devils’ first sectional championship since 2018 and first under third-year coach Cliff Hawkins.
“I thought we showed great toughness down the stretch,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “This is so good for our players, our community and our coaches who work really hard to prepare us for this game. You can see right now, after the win, even though these guys did the work, it’s a community event.”
The Blue Devils (17-6) advance to this Saturday’s Lapel Regional and will face No. 1-ranked Monroe Central (24-0) in the 10:30 a.m. opener. Fellow Hoosier Conference member Rensselaer Central (12-12) takes on No. 6 Carroll (22-1) in the second game. The championship game will be played at 8 p.m.
The 11-0 game-ending run was Tipton’s second big run of the quarter and fourth of the game. The Blue Devils trailed 21-10 at the 6:58 mark of the second quarter. Nate Powell then put his teammates on his back and willed Tipton back. The 6-foot-4 senior scored 17 of Tipton’s 26 first-half points and six of the Blue Devils’ 10 third-quarter points. He finished with game-highs of 32 points and 12 rebounds. The 32 points also tied his career high set in Tipton’s win over Twin Lakes on Feb. 18.
“[Powell] put us on his back and carried us, and you’ve got to remember he carried that with a couple of fouls on him in the first quarter,” Tipton’s Hawkins said.
Nolan Swan began the 11-0 game-ending run with his second 3-pointer of the quarter to give Tipton a 52-51 lead. Powell had an offensive rebound basket. Swan netted four straight free throws and Powell added two of his own. Powell, a 53% free-throw shooter, was 8 of 11 for the game, while Swan was 6 of 6. As a team, Tipton went 16 of 20 from the line, including 11 of 13 in the fourth quarter.
Powell was the only Blue Devil to shoot well for the game, knocking down 12 of 14 field goals. The rest of the team was 8 of 25. But most of those misfires came in the first three quarters as Tipton shot 6 of 9 from the field in the fourth quarter, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range.
In addition to Powell’s 32, Tipton got 14 points, four rebounds and three assists from Swan.
Freshman Grady Carpenter, who played the entire 32 minutes despite being sick, finished with a single point but did have four rebounds and six assists. Carpenter took just two shots the entire game.
Chad Harbert had 16 points and five rebounds to lead M-G (13-11).
Michelle Garmon, Tipton County Tribune
RENSSELAER 47, CASS 43
The Lewis Cass Kings picked a bad night to have an ice-cold shooting night.
That’s what happened on Saturday in the Kings’ 47-43 loss to Rensselaer in the championship game of the Class 2A Winamac Sectional.
The Kings (13-12) got off to the strong start they were looking for, as they led by nine points at two different points in the first half and took a 24-19 lead into halftime.
But the Bombers (12-12) took control in the second half. They took their first lead of the game at 27-26 on two free throws by Corbin Mathew with 2:28 left in the third quarter. They led 31-29 after three.
They led the entire fourth quarter. Their biggest lead was six points. The Kings got it as close 45-43 after a 3-pointer by LJ Hillis with 10 seconds left. It was their first made 3 of the game. Tristen Wuethrich hit two free throws with 2.6 seconds to seal the championship for Rensselaer.
The Bombers shot 21 of 29 from the foul line for the game (72%). Another story was turnovers. Cass won the battle 11-6 in the first half but Rensselaer forced nine in the second half and committed just two. The Bombers shot just 11 of 28 from the field (39%) but they did shoot 4 of 10 from 3.
The Kings shot just 17 of 46 from the field (37%) and were 1 of 11 from 3 (9%). They shot 8 of 12 from the foul line (67%).
Tristin Miller had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds in his final game for the Kings. It was also the final game for sixth man Robert Fitch III. Luke Chambers had eight points and seven boards. Tyson Good had seven points and five boards before he fouled out with 4:47 left, which hurt the Kings’ comeback bid. Hillis finished with seven points.
Jamison Chapman had 14 points to lead the Bombers. Corbin Mathew scored 13, Wuethrich had 11 and Tate Drone added six.
Beau Wicker, for the Kokomo Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.