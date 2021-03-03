Bellmont’s boys basketball team grabbed an early lead and weathered Eastern’s repeated rallies to beat the Comets 50-38 in the Class 3A Mississinewa Sectional’s opening round Tuesday night.
Following two early ties, the Braves used a 10-2 run to build a 15-7 lead on their way to a 15-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter. The Braves held a 21-13 advantage two minutes into the second quarter before the Comets rallied to within 22-18 at halftime.
Again in the third quarter, Bellmont (16-7) built nice leads — 26-18 at 6:00, 28-20 at 5:00 and 32-23 at 1:28. And again Eastern rallied, scoring the final seven points of the quarter to draw within two at 32-30. Evan Monize scored inside to spark the run, Levi Mavrick hit a 3-pointer and after Trevor Crabtree forced a turnover, Brayden Richmond beat the buzzer with a 15-footer.
The Comets (13-10) had two chances to draw even in the opening minute of the final quarter — but Mavrick was called for offensive fouls on back-to-back possessions.
Crabtree brought the Comets within three, 36-33, with a floater at 4:47, but the Braves followed with a 7-0 knockout punch. Isaiah Wellman hit a jumper and after Bellmont forced a turnover, Nic Ellsworth scored inside. After Eastern missed a shot, John Ullman scored on a driving layup for a 42-33 lead with 3:00 remaining.
Bellmont hit 7 of 8 free throws over the final 2:02 to seal it. That wasn’t surprising considering the Braves shoot better than 71% as a team.
The Braves, in beating the Comets in the opening round for the second straight year, benefited from a 16-3 discrepancy in fouls.
Richmond led Hoosier Heartland Conference co-champion Eastern with 14 points. Cayden Calloway had five points and Karson West, Crabtree and Callum Brand had four apiece.
Bellmont held Eastern’s two leading scorers, Evan Monize (13.7 points) and Mavrick (12.5), to a combined five points.
Mississinewa beat Oak Hill 55-48 in Tuesday opener. Friday’s semifinals have Mississinewa (15-8) vs. Heritage (10-9) and Bellmont vs. Norwell (9-13).
CASS 38, WINAMAC 22
After getting upset by Winamac in sectional play last season, Lewis Cass wasn’t going to let that happen two years in a row.
The Kings got defensive in a 38-22 win over the Warriors on Tuesday at the Class 2A Delphi Sectional.
The Kings avenged 88-74 loss to the Warriors in last year’s sectional opener.
“That was a big monkey on our back. Last year they came and got 88 against us and took us out early. We needed some redemption,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson told 102.3-FM in a postgame interview. “It was something that was stuck in my craw for a full year and didn’t sit very well. I’m just proud of the boys for the effort and finishing it off.”
Tyson Good scored 18 points to lead the Kings (12-11). Tristin Miller had nine and Nolan Young added six.
Trent Fox had eight points and Beau Brandt added seven to lead the Warriors (6-17).
Cass led 13-9 after one, 18-13 at halftime and 28-17 after three.
Cass plays Rensselaer (12-10) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game.
TRI-CENTRAL 64, DALEVILLE 56
Jake Chapman scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Tri-Central past Daleville in the Class A Wes-Del Sectional’s opening round. He made 9 of 18 shots from the field and 13 of 18 free throw attempts.
Chapman’s big night included a career milestone as the Trojan junior reached 1,000 career points on a free throw with 1:43 remaining. He has accomplished the milestone in just two seasons.
Conner Hindman backed Chapman for the Trojans with 10 points and nine rebounds. Caden Leininger dished five assists.
TC (11-11) advances to face Cowan (13-8) in Friday’s second semifinal. Liberty Christian (15-8) and Anderson Prep (3-17) are in the opening semifinal. Liberty beat Wes-Del 73-59 Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.