Maconaquah’s boys basketball team raced past visiting Eastern 92-55 Saturday night.
The go-go Braves (7-5) had control throughout as they led 16-6 after the first quarter, 45-22 at halftime and 62-39 after the third quarter.
Bauer Maple and Josiah Ball led the charge. Maple scored 31 points and took five steals and Ball had 27 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. A.J. Kelly added 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting.
Colton Lindsay led Eastern (8-4) with 19 points. Cayden Calloway had 14 points and Corbin Snyder had nine.
The Braves are leading the state in scoring at 75.1 points per game — and Maple is the state’s individual scoring leader at 28.1. Maple has scored 30 or more in three straight games.
In a huge clash of styles, Maconaquah visits Western on Friday. The Panthers are holding opponents to 43.7 ppg.
Eastern visits Clinton Prairie on Friday for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Northwestern 76, CL. CENTRAL 36
Northwestern decked visiting Clinton Central with a 24-2 first quarter and the Tigers cruised from there to the 40-point win.
Koen Berry and Cayden Greer led the charge in the opening quarter with Berry scoring eight points and Greer hitting a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
The Tigers (6-4) went on to lead 42-14 at halftime and 53-27 after the third quarter.
Berry finished with 18 points to lead a balanced Tiger attack. Greer, Preston Sims and Connor Austin scored 14 points apiece and Mario Reed chipped in seven points.
Luke Davison led the Bulldogs (2-11) with 12 points.
CARROLL 75, PIONEER 29
Class 2A No. 11-ranked Carroll, which was coming off a loss to Clinton Prairie on Friday, thrashed visiting Pioneer 75-29.
The Cougars (9-3) rocked the Panthers with a 33-point second quarter in building a 53-15 halftime lead. Austin Kuns drilled four 3-pointers in the quarter.
Kuns finished with with seven 3-pointers and 23 points, Jake Skinner scored 19 points and Chris Huerta had 14. Owen Duff chipped in seven and Noah Falkenberg had six.
Kuns tied the Cougars’ single-game 3-point record and Skinner reached 1,000 career points.
TRI-CENTRAL 82, ANDER. PREP 54
Tri-Central breezed past Anderson Prep Academy in a matchup of Sectional 55 teams at APA.
The Trojans (5-9) had great offensive balance. Drake Ramseyer led the way with 19 points, Trenton Patz scored 14 points, Stetson Newcom had 13, Logan Younce had 12 and Daetyn Horn had 10. Patz and Newcom had seven rebounds apiece.
APA (0-11) had been close to its first win in its previous two games. Elwood edged the Jets 46-44 on Jan. 4 and Alexandria beat them 73-63 in two overtimes on Jan. 6.
LOGAN 45, CASS 44
The Berry Bowl historically has been a tough place for the Kings to play and that trend continued Saturday night.
The Kings picked up a win over the Berries there earlier this season in the county championship game but were unable to complete the sweep in the rematch. They had a good shot at it at the end, but Tyson Good’s 10-foot runner at the buzzer hit back iron as the Berries held on for the win.
Good finished with 13 points for the Kings (8-4). Luke Chambers had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. L.J. Hillis added 11 points.
Jacob Taylor had 19 points and five rebounds to lead the Berries (5-9).
WARSAW 62, PERU 52
The Bengal Tigers battled tough, but came up short on the road against Class 4A school Warsaw.
Ian Potts led Peru (10-4) with 16 points, Matthew Roettger had 15 and Gavin Eldridge and Alex Ross had eight apiece.
