Eastern’s boys basketball team beat Alexandria 63-56 in overtime Saturday night at Alex.
Tied at 49 at the end of the regulation, the teams came out firing in OT. The Comets gained some separation at 59-55 with 1:20 remaining and they went on for the seven-point win.
Levi Mavrick fueled the Comets’ OT breakaway with 10 points on two 3-pointers and 4-of-4 free throw shooting. He finished with 18 points.
Also for Eastern (3-1), Cayden Calloway had 16 points and Trevor Crabtree had 10 points.
The Comets visit Tri-Central on Friday in a Hoosier Heartland Conference opener. Eastern and Carroll are defending co-champions.
WESTERN 56 FRANKFORT 49
Evan Kretz, Mike Gaines and Mitchell Dean led the Panthers over the Hot Dogs in a tight game in Case Arena. Western (2-2) led 14-12 after a quarter, Frankfort was up 26-24 at halftime, and Frankfort led 39-36 after three quarters. Western outscored the hosts 20-10 in the fourth quarter.
Kretz scored a game-high 25 points. He had three 3-pointers and was 8 of 8 from the free throw line including 7 of 7 in the fourth quarter. Gaines’ output of 12 points came on four triples. Dean added 11 points. That trio combined for 16 points in the fourth quarter. Dylan Bryant scored the other four and finished with six points.
Riley Goodnight scored 13 for Frankfort (0-2) and Deacon Spencer 12.
Western visits Tipton on Friday in a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
WESTFIELD 60, KOKOMO 48
Kokomo held Purdue recruit Braden Smith to just a dozen points but the Westfield ace had plenty of help as Cam Haffner scored 19 points and Kai Butterworth scored 14 off the bench. Westfield (2-1) led at every stop — 17-10 after a quarter, 29-22 at the half and 41-38 after three quarters. Westfield outscored Kokomo 19-10 in the final frame.
Flory Bidunga had a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Wildkats (1-2). Patrick Hardimon added 17 points and Zavion Bellamy six.
Kokomo visits McCutcheon on Friday for a girls-boys doubleheader.
NW 60, OLE MISS 50
Mario Reed broke loose for five 3-pointers and a career-high 34 points to lead the Purple Tigers to a home victory. Eli Edwards added 10 points and Koen Berry nine as the Tigers evened their record at 2-2.
Northwestern took control after halftime. The Purple Tigers led 27-26 at the break, then outscored visiting Mississinewa by nine in the second half.
Gannon Smith led the Indians (1-3) with 12 points.
Northwestern visits Taylor on Friday.
TC 66, FRONTIER 34
Tri-Central won its third straight game with a comfortable win at Frontier (0-2). TC led 12-5 after a quarter, then blew the game open with a 23-point second stanza to lead 35-11 at halftime.
Jake Chapman scored 29 points for the Trojans (3-1) and Jace Cassity added 15. Caden Leininger had eight assists.
TC hosts Eastern on Friday in an HHC game.
WEBO 61, TAYLOR 56
Western Boone (2-1) charged back in the second half to beat visiting Taylor. The Titans (2-2) trailed 11-8 after a quarter, but Taylor surged to a 30-18 halftime lead. Taylor led 42-36 after three quarters but WeBo outscored the Titans 25-14 in the final frame.
Bobby Wonnell led Taylor with a game-high 30 points. Mekhi McGee added 12 and Misiah Bebley eight.
Taylor hosts Northwestern on Friday.
CARROLL 91, WEST CENTRAL 41
Carroll buried West Central with a 58-point outburst in the first half of the game at Francesville. The Cougars led 28-12 after the first quarter and 58-28 at halftime.
Owen Duff led a balanced Carroll attack with 19 points. Jake Skinner backed him with 18 points, Chris Huerta had 15 points (13 in the first half), Noah Falkenberg and Eli Harshbarger had nine apiece and Austin Kuns had eight.
West Central’s Bryce Nannenga scored 21 points.
Carroll (4-0) is averaging 72.3 points per game, which ranks 21st in the state, one spot ahead of Tipton (72.0).
Carroll hosts Caston on Friday.
TIPTON 59, FRANKTON 45
Nate Powell scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to the road win. Nolan Swan backed him with 14 points and four assists.
Jackson Money and Aden Tolle added eight points apiece for the Devils (2-0), who are back in action Tuesday at Elwood. From there, Tipton will turn its attention to its Hoosier Conference opener Friday against Western.
PERU 65, KNOX 47
Matt Ross poured in a career-high 36 points to lead the Bengal Tigers to the road win. He made 15 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, and was 3 of 4 at the foul line.
Gavin Eldridge backed him with 13 points and Braxten Robbins chipped in six points.
Peru improved to 3-0, with all three wins coming on the road. The Tigers’ home opener comes Saturday when they face Northfield to begin Three Rivers Conference play.
