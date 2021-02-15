Kokomo’s boys basketball team beat Muncie Central 61-50 in a North Central Conference game Saturday afternoon at Muncie Fieldhouse.
Jackson Richards led the Wildkats with a nice all-around line of 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. He was 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Also for the Kats, R.J. Oglesby had 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, Bobby Wonnell had 10 points, five assists and two steals and Shayne Spear had seven points, game-high seven rebounds and four assists.
Kokomo (5-13, 2-6 NCC) visits Anderson on Friday to conclude league play.
CARROLL 54, TWIN LAKES 49, OT
Carroll took down visiting Twin Lakes in overtime to improve to 17-1 and extend its school-record winning streak to 16.
The Cougars had to overcome a slow start. The Indians (14-3) led 18-8 after the first quarter and 30-20 at halftime. But the Cougars put together a 16-point third quarter, highlighted by Kaleb Meek’s two 3-pointers, to close within 38-36 by the end of the quarter.
Tied at 47 at the end of regulation, the Cougars outscored the Indians 7-2 in OT for the win.
Jaden Harness scored 17 points to lead the Cougars’ balanced scoring. Owen Duff and Jake Skinner backed him with 12 points apiece and Meek had eight.
MAC 64, FRANKFORT 47Maconaquah outscored visiting Frankfort 24-10 in the fourth quarter to win going away on the Braves’ senior night.
“Our defense stepped it up in the second half by only giving up 10 points each in the third and fourth quarters,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “The boys should be proud of that defense.”
Offensively, Hayden Maiben led the Braves (9-8) with 22 points. Bauer Maple scored 12 points and Feenix Kile had 11.
TC 66, FAITH CH. 54
Jake Chapman scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Tri-Central past visiting Faith Christian.
Also for the Trojans (8-10), Caden Leininger made five 3-pointers for 15 points, Conner Hindman dished four assists and grabbed eight rebounds and Holden Rayl had four assists and seven boards.
CASS 48, WINAMAC 41
Down 23-21 at halftime, Cass outscored visiting Winamac 14-5 in the third quarter to take control in the matchup of Sectional 37 teams.
The Kings (10-8) snapped a three-game losing streak.
