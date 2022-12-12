Correction: This story has been updated from its original form to correct scoring totals in the Cass capsule.
Kokomo’s boys basketball team used a fast start and a strong finish to whip Lebanon 63-39 Saturday night in front of an appreciative home crowd at Memorial Gym.
The Class 4A No. 14-ranked Wildkats jumped to a quick 13-0 lead to start the game. The Class 3A No. 10 Tigers weathered the storm and rallied to within 16-9 by the close of the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime.
Kokomo outscored Lebanon 17-12 in the third quarter to push its lead back to double figures — and the Kats delivered the knockout punch by dominating the final quarter 18-5.
Flory Bidunga and Karson Rogers led the Kats with huge games.
The 6-foot-10 Bidunga scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 12 shots for his third career triple-double and 29th game with at least a double-double in 32 career games. The 6-5 Rogers had career highs of 16 points and 13 rebounds in posting his first career double-double.
Rogers grabbed seven offensive rebounds and Bidunga took six offensive boards. They powered the Kats to a 19-2 advantage in second-chance points.
Also for the Red and Blue, Zavion Bellamy scored eight points and dished eight steals, Reis Beard had six points and three assists, Patrick Hardimon had six points and six boards and Zion Bellamy had five points.
Kaden Lark led Lebanon (5-1) with 16 points.
Kokomo (3-2) hosts Marion on Friday in a North Central Conference game, then hosts Class 4A No. 8 Carmel on Saturday.
EASTERN 39, SOUTHWOOD 34
The Comets closed the game on a 10-0 run to catch and pass the visiting Knights.
Southwood had taken Class 3A No. 9-ranked Peru to overtime in a loss on Friday.
“Very proud of the grit and determination from our guys in a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory,” first-year Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said.
Cayden Calloway led the Comets (5-1) with 14 points, Corbin Snyder had 13 and Colton Lindsay had five. Nathan Lehner led the Knights (0-4) with 16 points.
Eli Kroh led Northfield with 14 points.
Eastern visits Sheridan on Friday for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
TRI-CENTRAL 63, MORRISTOWN 48
Down 12-6 after the first quarter and 21-20 at halftime, Tri-Central dominated the second half against visiting Morristown.
“Morristown did a nice job of game preparation and took away what we wanted to do early. They hit a couple of 3s early and we had five empty possessions in a row,” TC coach Cam Hindman said. “We responded very well in the second half with 21- and 22-point quarters while wearing them down physically. Our turnovers were much better at only seven.”
Landon Grant led a balanced TC attack with 18 points. Stetson Newcom had 16 points, Trenton Patz had 14 and Drake Ramseyer had 11. Patz also grabbed 14 rebounds for a double-double.
“We got some key minutes from Logan Younce and Layton Henderson that were huge contributing factors,” Hindman added.
The Trojans (2-3) host Clinton Central on Friday for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
CASS 67, MCMC 55
Down 15-7 after the first quarter, Cass fought back for a 22-all halftime tie against visiting Michigan City Marquette Catholic. From there, the Kings carried their momentum into the second half.
Luke Chambers and Tyson Good scored 20 points apiece to lead the Kings. Keaton Lewellen backed them with 10 and L.J. Hillis had eight.
Cass (5-1) hosts Tipton on Friday in a key Hoosier Conference East Division game.
OAK HILL 79, MAC 67
Maconaquah guard Bauer Maple poured in a school-record 46 points, but Oak Hill guard Landon Biegle countered with 42 points and the Golden Eagles held off the visiting Braves for the win.
The Eagles led 20-14 after the first quarter, 42-29 at halftime and 58-42 after the third quarter. Maple caught fire in the fourth quarter with 23 points as he fought to bring the Braves back.
Maple also had four steals. Also for the Braves, Ellis had seven points, 10 rebounds and two assists and Kile had six points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“I thought we grew up some with our effort at Oak Hill,” Mac coach John Burrus said. “Our kids were able to work on some different looks. The effort of Bauer Maple was awesome to be part of. His 46 points tells the progress he is making. We have played four games and are starting to come together.”
Mac’s previous single-game scoring record was 41 and was held by Curtis Clark and Matt Golitko.
The Braves (1-3) host Tipton on Tuesday.
ROSSVILLE 45, WESTERN 35
Following a close first half, Rossville outscored visiting Western 15-9 in the third quarter to build a 33-26 lead. The Hornets made 4 of 5 free throws in the final quarter to help seal the win.
Logan Nelson led Western with 14 points, Carter Biggs had six points on two 3-pointers and Sam Thurston had five points.
Playing its second straight game without 6-foot-8 center Mitchell Dean, Western finished with seven 3-pointers and only six 2-point baskets.
The Panthers (2-3) visit Hamilton Heights on Friday for a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
PERU 49, NORTHFIELD 34
The Class 3A No. 9-ranked Bengal Tigers turned back the Norsemen in a Three Rivers Conference game at Northfield.
Gavin Eldridge and Matthew Roettger scored 13 points apiece to lead Peru. Braxten Robbins added eight points and Alex Ross had seven.
Peru improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the TRC.
