Kokomo’s boys basketball team looked ready to grab control against Ben Davis when the No. 10-ranked Kats opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 48-46 lead, but the No. 2 Giants responded with six straight points to regain the lead and they went on for a 58-51 win Saturday night in the Sneakers for Santa Showcase at Brownsburg.
Kokomo star center Flory Bidunga fouled out with 2:22 left and the Kats trailing 52-48. Kokomo already was playing without starting guard/forward Shayne Spear, who missed the game with an injury.
The Kats closed to within three on two occasions after Bidunga’s exit, 52-49 at 1:52 and 54-51 at :51, but the Giants staved off the challenge.
In the end, Kokomo was unable to overcome 16 turnovers and Ben Davis’ 21 offensive rebounds. The Giants finished with a 13-7 advantage in points off turnovers and a 14-4 edge in second-chance points.
“To be in that game, having 16 turnovers and giving 21 offensive rebounds, things we control, is a huge positive for us,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “Those are two really easy fixes. That won’t happen to our team late in the year. So I’m excited with where we’re at. Obviously we have to get better and address some of those issues, but we’ll get there.
“Obviously we want to win ballgames, but we’re doing things that allow us to have chances,” he added. “We held the No. 2 team in the state to below 33% from the field. Still probably sending them to the line a little too much. But we’re doing things that are going to win us games eventually once we get some things figured out.”
Kokomo led for most of the first quarter before Ben Davis had an eight-point flurry in the final 1:32 to take an 18-13 lead. The Giants went up by nine, 27-18, midway through the second quarter before the Kats rattled off seven straight points. The Giants led 29-25 at halftime, at which point the Kats had 11 turnovers.
Bidunga dominated his matchup against Ben Davis 6-9 center Zane Doughty, a Valparaiso recruit. With Purdue coach Matt Painter and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl in attendance to watch, Bidunga had 16 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocked shots. It was his 27th career double-double.
Doughty led Ben Davis with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Patrick Hardimon scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Kats, Zion Bellamy had eight points and Reis Beard had five points. Zavion Bellamy had five assists including three straight to fuel the 7-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter.
Peckinpaugh called Spear’s absence “a big loss” for the matchup. He was a game-time decision.
“We thought we could execute on these guys a little bit if we got them in the halfcourt, get some easy looks for Flory. But with [Spear] not in there, it moves everybody to a different position and we weren’t ever able to do that on the fly. That made us struggle a little bit offensively but still, I was happy with our performance,” he said.
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon on Friday for its home and North Central Conference opener.
TAYLOR 62, WEBO 39
Taylor rolled past visiting Western Boone for the first 5-0 start in program history.
The Titans controlled the game throughout. They led 22-5 after the first quarter, 28-13 at halftime and 42-24 after the third quarter.
Baris Moore led Taylor with 20 points. Mekhi McGee followed with 15 points, Jay Patterson had seven and Misaiah Bebley and Cody Groves scored six apiece.
Marcus Stepp led the Stars (1-2) with 13 points.
NW 35, OLE MISS 31
Northwestern overcame a scoreless second quarter to beat Mississinewa in a matchup of Sectional 23 teams at Gas City.
The Indians outscored the Tigers 13-0 in the second quarter to take a 20-6 lead into halftime. The Tigers roared back in the second half by outscoring the Indians 14-6 in the third quarter and 15-5 in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers had five different players score in the third quarter and six different players score in the final quarter.
Preston Sims led the Tigers (3-1) with eight points, Mario Reed had six points and Koen Berry and Connor Bostic had five apiece.
Logan Barnes led the Indians (0-4) with 11 points.
WESTERN 54, FRANKFORT 43
Western went inside to 6-foot-8 post Mitchell Dean early and often against Frankfort in a matchup of Sectional 22 teams at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Dean scored 12 points in the first half and 12 more in the second for game-high 24 points.
Dean had nine points in the first quarter to help Western build a 17-14 lead. The Panthers went on to lead 29-23 at halftime. Dean poured in 10 points in the third quarter, helping the Panthers push to a 42-32 lead.
Also for the Panthers (2-1), Patrick Hobson scored 13 points, Carter Biggs scored seven points and Kyler Norman had six. Those three players combined to make seven 3-pointers.
Alex Farley led the Hot Dogs (0-3) with 10 points.
EASTERN 61, ALEX 58
Cayden Calloway poured in 25 points to lead the Comets past the visiting Tigers.
Calloway hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points in the first half to lead Eastern to a 39-24 halftime lead. Alex had a strong third quarter to draw within 51-44, but Eastern held on down the stretch for the win. Calloway made 4 of 5 free throws in the fourth.
Corbin Snyder scored 12 points for the Comets (3-1), Brody Hewitt had nine and Owen Crabbe chipped in seven.
Owen Harpe led Alex (2-2) with 17 points and Brady Gast backed him with 16.
TIPTON 60, FRANKTON 47
Maverick Conaway scored a game-high 18 points on six 3-pointers to lead Tipton past visiting Frankton.
Also for the Blue Devils (3-0), Nolan Swan scored 12 points and Grady Carpenter had 11 points.
Tyler Bates and Colin Gardner led Frankton (2-2) with 12 each.
TC 49, FRONTIER 44
Tri-Central beat visiting Frontier for its first win and Cam Hindman’s first coaching win.
Stetson Newcom led the Trojans (1-3) with 18 points, Landon Grant had 10 points, Daetyn Horn had nine points and eight rebounds and Trenton Patz grabbed nine rebounds.
“We had a great start for the third game in a row, but we also had a let down in intensity in the third quarter for the third game in a row. We handled that adversity much better [Saturday] and found a way to win,” Hindman said.
PERU 62, KNOX 54
Gavin Eldridge scored 19 points to lead the Class 3A No. 5-ranked Bengal Tigers past visiting Knox.
Eldridge had a hot hand early as he drilled three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter. That helped Peru put Knox in a 27-16 hole. The Tigers went on to lead 36-30 at halftime and 47-44 after the third quarter. They hit 11 of 13 free throws in the final quarter to secure the win.
Matthew Roettger had 16 points for Peru (2-1) and Alex Ross had 13.
Owen Binkley led Knox (1-2) with 16 points.
