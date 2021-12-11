Wildkat sophomore post Flory Bidunga posted a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Kokomo boys basketball team to a 59-37 win at McCutcheon on Friday night. The Mavs led 15-11 after a quarter and Kokomo held a one-point advantage at 23-22 at halftime, then Kokomo assumed control in the second half.
The Kats (2-2) outscored the Mavericks 18-8 in the third quarter and again the fourth to outdistance their NCC rivals in the league opener for both schools.
Bidunga had an efficient night, hitting 9 of 12 shots. Eight different Kats hit field goals with seven players scoring five or more points. Zavion Bellamy added eight points, Reis Beard seven, Zion Bellamy, Brandon Bennett and Shayne Spear six each and Karson Rogers scored five. Rogers added nine rebounds and Zavion Bellamy dished six assists.
Landon Waeltz led McCutcheon (2-3) with 15 points and Keaton Maple added 11.
HEIGHTS 63, CASS 55
Cass dropped its Hoosier Conference East Division opener to visiting Hamilton Heights.
The Kings committed 19 turnovers and were called for 29 fouls in the contest. Heights shot 30 of 39 from the foul line for the game to Cass’ 12 of 17.
The Huskies led 16-15 after one and 27-24 at halftime. The Kings had a turnover-plagued third quarter and leading scorer Tyson Good picked up his fourth foul with 4:16 left in the third and sat out the remainder of the frame. The Huskies led by as much as 45-32 with just over a minute left in the third. The Kings got to as close as three points with 3:59 left in the fourth but could never fully climb out of the hole.
Sophomore Tillman Etchison led the Huskies (1-3, 1-0 HC East) with 25 points. Braden Kinder scored 16 and Luke Carroll had 14 points and nine rebounds.
Good had 16 points, eight boards and four steals for the Kings (3-2). Tristin Miller had 15 points and three steals. Luke Chambers added nine points and LJ Hillis added seven.
MAC 64, WABASH 61
Maconaquah opened up a big lead early then withstood as Wabash chipped away. The Braves led 22-2 after a quarter. Wabash responded with a 20-point second quarter but the Braves led 35-22 at halftime. Wabash cut the lead to just four points after three quarters at 50-46.
“We were able to weather the storm in the second quarter but Wabash hit a 3 at the buzzer to keep their momentum going into the second half,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “We led most of the [second] half but allowed Wabash to take the lead in the fourth quarter. We gutted out the win by keeping our composure on a night where our shooting was very poor.”
Brayden Betzner led the Braves with 23 points, Hayben Maiben scored 15, and Bauer Maple and Josiah Ball had 10 each. Trace Armstrong grabbed nine boards.
The Braves (1-1) picked up their first victory in the Three Rivers Conference opener for both schools. Wabash fell to 2-3.
CARROLL 70, CASTON 38
The Class 2A No. 11-ranked Cougars moved to 5-0 with the comfortable victory.
Up 16-14 after the first quarter, Owen Duff scored 11 points in the second quarter to help the Cougars build a 35-22 halftime lead. Jake Skinner and Chris Huerta combined for 13 points in the third quarter as the Cougars broke it open for a 53-34 lead.
Duff finished with 19 points, Skinner had 17 and Huerta had 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.