One night after a thrilling victory to open the North Central Conference season, Kokomo’s boys basketball team ran into a determined and sharp Lebanon team Saturday night on the road. The Tigers dominated the glass, out-shot the Wildkats from the floor and generally out-hustled the visitors in a 56-34 win.
“It’s disappointing,” said Kokomo assistant coach Larry Nix. “It’s the first time we’ve had a back-to-back and I thought Lebanon would be a good team because they are a veteran team. They are hard to come back on because they take care of the basketball.”
The Wildkats (3-2) were able to keep pace through a back-and-forth first quarter that featured three ties and four lead changes. The Tigers (4-2) led 17-15 after eight minutes when Michael Reese beat the buzzer with a three-pointer from the corner.
Kokomo was able to tie it at 17 and 19 early in the second period thanks to R.J. Oglesby’s play off the bench. The junior big man had a dominant first half and scored 10 straight points for Kokomo in the early going. He connected on his first eight two-point attempts and finished with a career high 16, 12 of which came in the first half.
After Savion Barrett tied the game at 19-19 with 5:20 before halftime the Tigers took full control of the game. John Morgan, who had just scored six points total in Lebanon’s previous three games, scored seven straight to put Lebanon in front 26-19. Kokomo would get no closer than five the rest of the way.
Lebanon led 30-21 at halftime and Kokomo’s offensive struggles continued into the second half. Carson Burtron would score nine in the third period as Lebanon outscored Kokomo 16-8 to take a 46-29 lead into the final period.
“Shot selection was definitely a concern,” said Nix. “We talked about that at halftime and even thought we only had a few turnovers, we had seven or eight really bad shots that went up. That’s as bad as a turnover, really. It got us in the hole.”
Kokomo struggled from the 3-point line (1 of 12) and Lebanon outrebounded the Kats 34-19.
Travis Miller
EASTERN 59, SOUTHWOOD 54
After holding slim leads of 14-12 after the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime, the Comets outscored the Knights 21-14 in the third quarter to gain some separation in the game at Southwood.
Evan Monize led Eastern (3-1) with 15 points, Austin Roberts and Ethan Wilcox had 12 points apiece and Levi Mavrick had 10.
LAFAYETTE CC 55, NorthWestern 37
Class 3A No. 9-ranked Northwestern saw its unbeaten start come to an end with the road loss to Class A No. 7 Lafayette Central Catholic in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
The game was tied 15-all after the first quarter. The Knights took a 27-23 lead into halftime, then outscored the Tigers 9-2 in the third quarter to take control.
Northwestern was coming off a game Friday night.
“[The Knights] had not played since last Saturday so they had plenty of time to prepare. They were fresh and they came in fired up,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “I thought in the first quarter, we came out and matched the intensity. Even in the second quarter, even though we had a few things that didn’t go our way, I thought we matched the intensity as well. But as the game progressed, I think fatigue set in some.”
Tayson Parker led the Tigers (5-1) with 19 points. Nathan Bennett followed with nine.
TIPTON 90, SHERIDAN 49
The Class 2A No. 7-ranked Blue Devils put four players in double figures in the road win.
Noah Wolfe scored a game-high 20 points, Dalton Money backed him with 18 points, Ben Humrichous had 17 and Nate Powell had 12.
Up 17-11 after the first quarter, the Blue Devils outscored the Blackhawks 56-28 over the middle two quarters to break it open. Humrichous scored 12 points in the second quarter and Wolfe exploded for 16 points in the third quarter.
Tipton (6-0) hosts Maconaquah on Tuesday. Sheridan (3-2) visits Eastern on Friday.
AROUND THE AREA
Peru beat Northfield 78-69 in both teams’ Three Rivers Conference opener. The Bengal Tigers improved to 3-1 overall.
Maconaquah dropped a 55-53 nail-biter to visiting Oak Hill.
“After a six-point deficit at halftime, we fought back to tie the game going into the fourth. We were able to take the lead on a couple of occasions, but we had too many empty possessions down the stretch,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
Cole Borden led the Braves’ balanced offensive attack with 11, Hayden Maiben had 10, Nolan Kelly had nine. Feenix Kile had eight, Sam Bourne had seven and Brayden Betzner had six.
“Our defensive effort was solid,” Tim Maiben said.
