Northwestern’s boys basketball teams faced issues from within and without Tuesday night. The external threat was yearly rival Oak Hill, which entered with 18 wins on the season and ranked No. 5 in Class 3A. The internal obstacle was its own chilly shooting, a recurring issue.
The twin issues were too much for the Tigers to overcome. After Northwestern had a strong start to open the game, Oak Hill steadily gained control and went on to beat the Tigers 38-30 in the Tigers’ gym.
“We can’t dwell on it because we can’t change it, but that nasty field-goal percentage that we’ve been hovering around these last five or six games, it continued [Tuesday] night,” NW coach Jim Gish said. “I think we had us charted for 26% from the field — 9 of 34. You’re not going to win a lot of games when you’re only hitting nine field goals in a game. We had some open looks and we just didn’t knock them down.”
Northwestern led 9-4 after a quarter and was up 13-7 with 5:31 left in the second quarter after a couple Koen Berry free throws. Oak Hill center Ty Fagan picked up his second foul in the final seconds of the first quarter and sat the second frame, but Oak Hill found its footing in that quarter and took a 17-14 lead into halftime.
Golden Eagle forward Landon Biegel scored seven points in the second, all seven coming during a 9-0 run that put Oak Hill up 15-13 and gave the Eagles a lead they would never relinquish.
Biegel, Oak Hill’s all-time leading scorer who entered averaging 24.4 points per game this season, scored just two in the second half, but the rest of the Eagles had the answers. In the third quarter, Oak Hill took control. Fagan returned to action and scored all 10 of his points in that frame as the Eagles took a 31-21 lead into the final period.
Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger said the second quarter “was really important. Ty is a pretty big piece. Getting scoring from somebody other than Landon obviously was the key and I thought that people that stepped on the floor stepped up big.
“The main thing was there was a bit of panic that set in in the first quarter. Shots weren’t falling, they [the Tigers] were obviously trying to limit possessions, hold on to the ball. They scored a couple times off it, got some success and got to a seven-point lead or so. We just had to calm down, had to calm down and play our game, execute on the offensive end of the floor. They did a really good job of taking Landon away, so it was just the rest of them having some confidence to hit the shots they normally hit.”
Guard Caleb Kroll scored 12 points for Oak Hill (19-2) and Biegel 11.
Northwestern got as close as seven back, 33-26, on a steal and layup by Quentin Yeakel with 5:50 left in the game, but went scoreless for more than four minutes after that.
“It goes back to if we knock down a shot here or there, we put ourselves in a position to put some stress on their defense, and we can come out on them a bit defensively,” Gish said. “So it just comes down to hitting shots.
“I thought our kids played hard. They’re good, the Biegel is kid is legit, we held him to 11. So I thought we did a nice job overall.”
Berry scored a game-high 20 points for the Tigers, who closed the regular season 8-10.
Pedro Velazco, Kokomo Tribune
CASS 53, TWIN LAKES 42
Cass (14-7) trailed 26-22 at halftime against Twin Lakes (8-14) before turning the game around in the third quarter in a win at Staggs Gym in Monticello.
The Kings outscored the Indians 13-4 in the third to take a 35-30 lead after three and they continued to add on to their lead in the fourth, outscoring the Indians 18-12 in the final stanza.
Tyson Good had 18 points to lead the Kings. Luke Chambers scored 15, L.J. Hillis had 12, Keaton Lewellen added five and Haden McClain chipped in a 3-pointer. Cass shot 20-of-28 (71%) from the foul line for the game.
The Kings host Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday on a night they will celebrate the 2003 state championship team.
