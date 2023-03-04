Peru’s boys basketball team rallied to beat No. 5-ranked Oak Hill 55-47 in the Class 3A Peru Sectional’s opening semifinal Friday night at Tig-Arena.
Peru (16-7) will face No. 3 Norwell (22-3) in the final at 7:30. Both teams are looking for sectional repeats.
Down 16-5 after the first quarter, Peru outscored Oak Hill 24-2 in the second quarter to storm to a 29-18 halftime lead. Six different Peru players scored in the big quarter. Matthew Roettger hit a pair of 3-pointers to lead the charge.
Up 35-29 after the third quarter, Peru put it away in the fourth quarter with Gavin Eldridge hitting 7 of 8 free throws.
Eldridge and Roettger led Peru with 16 points apiece. Braxten Robbins and Alex Ross added eight points apice.
Landon Biegel led the Golden Eagles (20-3) with 19 points.
Norwell beat Maconaquah 80-60 in the second semifinal.
CARROLL 64, COVINGTON 38
No. 10-ranked Carroll rolled past Covington in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional’s second semifinal.
Carroll (21-4) will face Clinton Prairie (16-9) in the final at 7:30 tonight. The Gophers beat Delphi 57-40 in the opening semifinal.
Prairie beat Carroll 72-66 in an HHC game on Jan. 13 at Prairie.
The Cougars are shooting for a sectional repeat.
DALEVILLE 74, TC 70
Daleville edged Tri-Central in the Class A TC Sectional’s second semifinal despite a huge game from TC’s Stetson Newcom.
The Trojans led 21-19 after a quarter, and 49-36 at halftime. The Broncos outscored TC 18-8 in the third quarter to post a 54-48 lead heading into the final frame.
Newcom scored 31 points to lead Tri-Central. Landon Grant scored 14, Trenton Patz, Daetyn Horn, and Drake Ramseyer scored 11 each. Patz had 11 rebounds and Logan Younce seven.
“It was a fun game that we just came up on the short end in,” TC coach Cam Hindman said. “Daleville hit 13 3s while we hit 10 so it was a shootout all game long. We executed the game plan we wanted. Daleville just played a little better than we did, so credit goes to them.
“Our kids played extremely hard right up to the end to cut the score to two or three on two occasions in the last minute. They did a good job of hitting free throws in the stretch, which overall was the difference in the game as they shot 28 free throws to our 15.”
TC ends its season 7-18. Daleville (11-11) will play Liberty Christian (14-9) tonight in the final.
CASS GAME PPD.
The Rochester Sectional’s semifinals were postponed to today with the championship moved to Monday.
Today’s schedule shows Wabash vs. Winamac at 6 p.m. followed by Rochester vs. Cass. The championship is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday.
