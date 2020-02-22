The Tri-Central boys basketball team’s six-game win streak came to an end Friday night in a 55-33 loss to Clinton Prairie.
Clinton Prairie scored the first six points of the game in what would be a slow offensive half for both teams. The Trojans scored just three points in the opening quarter as they struggled to find offensive rhythm.
“We didn’t shoot it very well, which is probably a credit to them. They played good defense,” said Tri-Central coach Bill Bowen.
Clinton Prairie played an active defense, forcing several first quarter turnovers by the Trojans.
The Gophers opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to give them their first double-figure lead of the game, 13-3 with just under six minutes to play in the half. Tri-Central’s leading scorer on the season, sophomore Jake Chapman, brought the lead back to 10 with a made shot under the basket and a foul shot.
The teams traded baskets for the rest of the quarter, and the Trojans ended the half with an 11-point deficit, 23-12.
“We tried to make some adjustments at halftime and they just have really good team speed,” said Bowen. “They took us out of everything we tried to do, so instead of cutting into the lead, it expanded.”
Clinton Prairie used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to build a commanding 21-point lead (36-15) with half the quarter to play.
Trojan senior Braxton Young broke the run with a 3-pointer and Mason Pickens followed by two free throws as TC went on a 12-0 run to get the lead back to nine, 36-27 with a few minutes left in the third. After a big offensive quarter for both teams, the Gophers went into the fourth quarter with an 11-point advantage, 40-29.
Clinton Prairie extended its lead to 20, 52-32 with just under two minutes to play by continuing to dominate the paint. Tri-Central turnovers led to easy Gopher points in transition, preventing any chance of a comeback.
“We made more turnovers, and that led to a lot of transition and easy run out points for them,” said Bowen. “We got out-rebounded, it’s been a long time since we’ve been out-rebounded. That’s just a bad combination, too many errors and not enough rebounds.”
Clinton Prairie (16-4 overall) capped HHC play 8-0, taking the title outright.
Chapman and Michael Carr led the Trojans with nine points each.
“We had a pretty good run,” said Bowen. “We ran into a good basketball team [Friday], but we can’t let that hold us down.”
Tri-Central caps its HHC schedule against Taylor on Wednesday night.
Alexandra Pollock, for the Kokomo Tribune
TIPTON 56, WL 52
Ben Humrichous scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead visiting Tipton past West Lafayette in the Hoosier Conference’s fifth-place game.
CASS 64, RENSSELAER 53
Cass was without the services of top scorer Easton Good against Rensselaer in the Hoosier Conference’s seventh-place game.
He wasn’t needed as the visiting Kings got off to a fast start and pushed the Bombers around in a 64-53 at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
With Good, a 6-foot-1 senior who leads the Kings in scoring (16.4 ppg), assists (3.8) and steals (2.0), fitted with a walking boot on the sideline, his teammates broke away from a 15-all tie to lead 21-15, then controlled the second half.
Winners of eight of their last 10 games, the Kings (13-7) hit 12 of 26 shots in the second half and 13 of 21 free throws to push their lead to a game-high 17 points midway through the fourth quarter.
The Bombers, who had a three-game winning streak snapped, struggled to contain Cass’ inside game. Beefy senior Austin Holt, 6-5 freshman Tyson Good and 6-1 junior Tyson Johnson controlled the offensive boards to give their team second and third shots on their end of the floor.
Holt was 10 of 13 from the floor and added three free throws for a game-high 24 points.
Senior guard Gabe Eurit had nine points and senior Isaac Chambers added eight.
Johnson and Tyson Good had eight rebounds each and Eurit had five assists.
Cass, which should have Easton Good’s services when the sectional tournament begins in 11 days, hit 23 of 47 shots and out-rebounded the Bombers, 37-26.
With the sectional draw Sunday, it’s possible that the Bombers and the Kings will see each other once against at the Class 2A tournament in Winamac.
Harley Tomlinson, Rensselaer Republican
MACONAQUAH 64, MANCHESTER 63
Maconaquah edged Manchester on the road to improve to 6-2 in the Three Rivers Conference.
“There were 10 different lead changes, and the largest lead of the night was seven points held by Manchester. At that point, we went on a 14-4 run to take a 64-61 lead,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “The final 30 seconds consisted of us fouling since we had fouls to give. Manchester hit a long 2 at the buzzer to trim our lead to one.”
Maiben noted it was the Squires’ third buzzer-beater of the game.
Brayden Betzner led the Braves (8-11 overall) with 17 points, Nolan Kelly had 14, Feenix Kile had 13, Hayden Maiben had 12 and Sam Bourne had eight.
Maconaquah hosts Class 4A No. 7 Culver Academy tonight. The Eagles have IU recruit Trey Galloway.
