Two Hoosier Conference teams with sectional championship aspirations went toe-to-toe in a late-season battle on Tuesday night at Walton.
Lewis Cass has been battling the injury bug and though it was the Kings’ senior night, they had an eye towards the future and were cautious with their injured players with sectional play beginning next week.
And it was the Twin Lakes Indians who grabbed control in the first quarter and really never let go in a 75-60 victory at Cass.
Sophomore guard Clayton Bridwell, who entered averaging 8 ppg, scored 25 points on 9 of 12 shooting, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts to lead the Indians (13-10).
Noah Johnston added 15 points and seven boards. Jace Stoops had 14 points and nine boards. Caden Harker added eight points and three steals, and Brayden Houser added seven points and six assists.
The Indians closed the first quarter with a 17-2 run, utilizing a trapping press to take a 24-12 lead after one quarter. The Kings got as close as five in the second quarter but trailed 38-30 at halftime. They got as close as four at two points in the third but trailed 53-43 after three.
The Kings got to within 53-47 on an Isaac Chambers steal and score with 6:05 remaining. But the Indians responded with a 7-0 run. Bridwell’s third 3 of the game made it 60-47 with 4:00 left and the Indians led by double digits the rest of the game.
Freshman Tyson Good had 12 points and four steals for the Kings. Tyson Johnson and Carson Vest scored 11 points each. Chambers and Austin Holt each had six points and four boards.
Senior standout Easton Good returned from his ankle injury that sidelined him the previous two games but he played only about eight minutes and was held to two points as the Kings are being cautious with him.
Holt injured his knee 20 seconds into the second half and did not return for precautionary reasons.
Another senior standout athlete, Gabe Eurit, had surgery to repair a torn labrum on Tuesday. His injury was first suffered during football and worsened during basketball. Another football standout who also brings athleticism to the basketball team, Joey Humphrey, is also out for the basketball season due to labrum surgery. Humphrey, unlike Eurit, will be able to return for the baseball season for the Kings.
MAC 77, TAYLOR 69
Maconaquah took control by outscoring visiting Taylor 18-7 in the first quarter. From there, Taylor outscored the Braves by three over the final three quarters, but Maconaquah held on for the win.
"It was a high-scoring game as neither team could span together consecutive defensive stops. That’s something that we need to quickly improve on as sectionals is one week away," Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
Brayden Betzner led the Braves with 26 points. He tied a school record by hitting eight 3-pointers. Sam Bourne (18 points), Hayden Maiben (15) and Cole Borden (11) also cracked double figures and Nolan Kelly dished 11 assists.
