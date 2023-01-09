In front of a crowd that included Gov. Eric Holcomb, Kokomo’s boys basketball team raced past Fort Wayne Northrop 74-46 Saturday night at Memorial Gym.
The Wildkats seized control early and kept it throughout. They led 17-4 after the first quarter, 41-17 at halftime and 64-30 after the third quarter.
Flory Bidunga led Kokomo (9-4) with 26 points and 16 rebounds, giving him 35 double-doubles in 40 career games. He also had three assists, four blocked shots and two steals.
Bidunga made 11 of 14 shots from the field. He opened the game with six straight makes, which gave him a streak of 32 consecutive makes over four games.
Reis Beard and Shayne Spear scored 10 points apiece and Jonovan Howard and Patrick Hardimon had nine points apiece. Spear had five assists and Howard had three.
Dalman Alexander led the Bruins (3-8) with 13 points.
WESTERN 51, LOGAN 33
It was a tough weekend for Logansport against Howard County teams in the Berry Bowl.
One night after a 61-47 loss to Kokomo, the Berries fell by a more lopsided score against the Panthers.
The difference in the game was shooting. The Panthers shot 19-of-37 from the field (51%) including 9-of-15 from 3-point range (60%). It was stark contrast to the Berries’ 11-of-48 shooting from the field (23%) and 3-of-13 shooting from distance (23%).
One night after battling against Flory Bidunga, the Berries had to face another towering presence in 6-foot-8 senior Mitchell Dean, who led the Panthers with 15 points and nine rebounds. Patrick Hobson added nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from long range. Carter Biggs added seven points.
The Panthers (8-5), who won their sixth game in a row, had eight players reach the scoring column and their nine made 3s were made by six different players.
Jacob Taylor led the Berries (3-9) with 17 points.
NW 62, CL. PRAIRIE 33
Northwestern jumped in front early and kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way in winning at Clinton Prairie.
Koen Berry and Cayden Greer scored six points apiece in the first quarter to help the Tigers build a 19-6 lead. They went on to lead 39-12 at halftime and 52-23 after the third quarter.
Berry scored a game-high 21 points, all in the first three quarters. Also for Tigers (5-3), Greer and Preston Sims scored 10 points apiece and combined for five 3-pointers, and Mario Reed added six points.
Jake McGraw led Prairie (5-6) with 13 points.
OAK HILL 75, EASTERN 41
Eastern simply had no answer for Oak Hill guard Landon Biegel, who drilled eight 3-pointers and scored 38 points.
The Huntington University recruit hit six triples in the first half as the Golden Eagles raced to a 23-7 lead after the first quarter and a 48-17 halftime lead in front of their home crowd.
Oak Hill (10-1) finished with 13 3-pointers as a team.
Cayden Calloway led Eastern (7-3) with 20 points.
WES-DEL 64, TC 59
Down 22-6 after the first quarter, Tri-Central battled back to give itself a chance, but Wes-Del held on for the road win.
Stetson Newcom led the Trojans (4-8) with 15 points, Trenton Patz scored 14 points and Landon Grant had 13. Patz grabbed 14 rebounds for another double-double and Newcom had nine rebounds.
BETHESDA 53, TIPTON 38
Class 2A No. 13-ranked Tipton fell on the road to Class A No. 3 Bethesda Christian. Up 13-9 after the first quarter, BC outscored Tipton 14-4 in the second quarter to gain separation.
Jackson Money led Tipton with nine points.
