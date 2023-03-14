KHS regional BB 07.jpg

Kokomo center Flory Bidunga rejects Fort Wayne North forward Bodhe Dickerson’s shot during a Class 4A regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Logansport’s Berry Bowl. Bidunga had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the Kats’ 68-55 win. Kokomo advances to the Michigan City Semistate on Saturday, March 18, and will face Fort Wayne Wayne in the morning semifinal.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NORTH SEMISTATES

Class 4A at Michigan City

G1: Fort Wayne Wayne (21-4) vs. Kokomo (22-4) 11 a.m. ET

G2: Penn (27-1) vs. Hammond Central (26-1) 1 p.m. ET

Championship: 8:30 p.m. ET

Class 3A at Elkhart

G1: Delta (18-9) vs. Glenn (17-10) 10 am

G2: NorthWood (25-2) vs. F.W. Bishop Dwenger (13-13) Noon

Championship: 8 p.m.

Class 2A at Logansport

G1: Gary 21st Century (21-5) vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (24-3) 10 a.m.

G2: Wapahani (25-1) vs. Lewis Cass (19-7) Noon

Championship: 8 p.m.

Class A at Lafayette Jefferson

G1: Southwood (13-12) vs. Fountain Central (23-4) 10 a.m.

G2: Michigan City Marquette Catholic (20-7) vs. Kouts (17-9) Noon

Championship: 8 p.m.

SOUTH SEMISTATES

Class 4A at New Castle

G1: Brownsburg (21-4) vs. Jennings County (24-2) 10 a.m.

G2: Ben Davis (30-0) vs. Bloomington North (19-5) Noon

Championship: 8 p.m.

Class 3A at Seymour

G1: Scottsburg (21-5) vs. North Daviess (24-5) 10 a.m.

G2: Guerin Catholic (18-8) vs. Beech Grove (17-6) Noon

Championship: 8 p.m.

Class 2A at Southport

G1: Brownstown (23-4) vs. Indianapolis Scecina (18-6) 10 a.m.

G2: Parke Heritage (19-9) vs. Linton-Stockton (27-1) Noon

Championship: 8 p.m.

Class A at Washington

G1: Indianapolis Lutheran (17-7) vs. Loogootee (20-7) 10 a.m.

G2: Jac-Cen-Del (18-9) vs. Rock Creek (11-14) Noon

Championship: 8 p.m.

