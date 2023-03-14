NORTH SEMISTATES
Class 4A at Michigan City
G1: Fort Wayne Wayne (21-4) vs. Kokomo (22-4) 11 a.m. ET
G2: Penn (27-1) vs. Hammond Central (26-1) 1 p.m. ET
Championship: 8:30 p.m. ET
Class 3A at Elkhart
G1: Delta (18-9) vs. Glenn (17-10) 10 am
G2: NorthWood (25-2) vs. F.W. Bishop Dwenger (13-13) Noon
Championship: 8 p.m.
Class 2A at Logansport
G1: Gary 21st Century (21-5) vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (24-3) 10 a.m.
G2: Wapahani (25-1) vs. Lewis Cass (19-7) Noon
Championship: 8 p.m.
Class A at Lafayette Jefferson
G1: Southwood (13-12) vs. Fountain Central (23-4) 10 a.m.
G2: Michigan City Marquette Catholic (20-7) vs. Kouts (17-9) Noon
Championship: 8 p.m.
SOUTH SEMISTATES
Class 4A at New Castle
G1: Brownsburg (21-4) vs. Jennings County (24-2) 10 a.m.
G2: Ben Davis (30-0) vs. Bloomington North (19-5) Noon
Championship: 8 p.m.
Class 3A at Seymour
G1: Scottsburg (21-5) vs. North Daviess (24-5) 10 a.m.
G2: Guerin Catholic (18-8) vs. Beech Grove (17-6) Noon
Championship: 8 p.m.
Class 2A at Southport
G1: Brownstown (23-4) vs. Indianapolis Scecina (18-6) 10 a.m.
G2: Parke Heritage (19-9) vs. Linton-Stockton (27-1) Noon
Championship: 8 p.m.
Class A at Washington
G1: Indianapolis Lutheran (17-7) vs. Loogootee (20-7) 10 a.m.
G2: Jac-Cen-Del (18-9) vs. Rock Creek (11-14) Noon
Championship: 8 p.m.
