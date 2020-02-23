The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 110th annual Boys Basketball State Tournament.
Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 3 and run through Saturday, March 7 with the regional round on March 14 and semistates on March 21. The four state championship games that make up the State Finals will take place on March 28 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kokomo heads to the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional, which has six teams, all from the North Central Conference. Kokomo (8-14) is matched against Harrison (16-5) in the opening round on March 3. The Raiders beat the Wildkats 58-37 in a conference game on Jan. 17. The Raiders tied for second in the final league standings.
Northwestern, Western, Maconaquah and Peru all are part of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional, which has seven teams.
Peru (16-5) faces Twin Lakes (12-10) in the opener on March 3. The opening round continues the following night with two more games: Northwestern (16-4) vs. West Lafayette (10-11) in the opener and Maconaquah (8-12) vs. Benton Central (7-13) in the nightcap. Western (14-7) drew the bye and will face the Peru-Twin Lakes winner in the semifinal round.
The sectional looks competitive. Northwestern is 4-1 against other sectional teams, Twin Lakes is 5-2, Western is 3-3, Maconaquah is 2-2 and Peru is 2-3. West Lafayette is just 1-2, but is a three-time defending sectional champion.
Also in Class 3A, Eastern heads to the Norwell Sectional, which has six teams. Eastern (9-12) is matched against Bellmont (10-10) in the opener on March 3. The Comets are new to Class 3A.
In Class 2A, Cass goes to Winamac, Carroll heads to Western Boone and Tipton and Taylor go to Blackford.
Cass (13-7) is matched against Winamac (7-14) in the March 3 opener at Winamac. Carroll (12-8) and Rossville (15-6) will meet in the March 3 opener at Western Boone. And at Blackford, Tipton (16-5) and Sheridan (5-16) are matched in the March 3 opener, and Taylor (3-15) drew a bye and will face the winner between Blackford (16-5) and Madison-Grant (11-9) in the semifinal round.
And in Class A, Tri-Central (13-7) and Wes-Del (10-9) are matched in the March 3 opener of the Wes-Del Sectional.
The following are complete brackets for the sectionals involving KT-area teams.
4A AT LAFAYETTE JEFF
Game 1: Marion (11-10) vs. McCutcheon (11-10)
G2: Kokomo (8-14) vs. Harrison (16-5)
G3: Logansport (8-13) vs. G1 winner
G4: Lafayette Jeff (20-4) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
3A AT TWIN LAKES
G1: Twin Lakes (12-10) vs. Peru (16-5)
G2: NW (16-4) vs. West Lafayette (10-11)
G3: Maconaquah (8-12) vs. Benton Central (7-13)
G4: Western (14-7) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
3A AT NORWELL
G1: Bellmont (10-10) vs. Eastern (9-12)
G2: Oak Hill (12-8) vs. Mississinewa (16-3)
G3: Norwell (20-1) vs. G1 winner
G4: Heritage (4-16) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
CLASS 2A AT WINAMAC
G1: Cass (13-7) vs. Winamac (7-14)
G2: North Newton (3-17) vs. Rensselaer (10-10)
G3: Rochester (10-9) vs. G1 winner
G4: Delphi (9-12) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
2A AT WESTERN BOONE
G1: Rossville (15-6) vs. Carroll (12-8)
G2: WeBo (10-11) vs. Fountain C. (10-13)
G3: Seeger (9-12) vs. G1 winner
G4: Clinton Prairie (16-4) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
2A AT BLACKFORD
G1: Sheridan (5-16) vs. Tipton (16-5)
G2: Blackford (16-5) vs. Madison-Grant (11-9)
G3: Eastbrook (1-19) vs. G1 winner
G4: Taylor (3-15) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
1A AT WES-DEL
G1: Tri-Central (13-7) vs. Wes-Del (10-9)
G2: Daleville (7-12) vs. Anderson Prep (3-18)
G3: Cowan (11-10) vs. G1 winner
G4: Liberty Christian (12-10) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
