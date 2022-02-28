Western’s boys basketball team won the Hoosier Conference championship and Maconaquah and Peru shared the Three Rivers Conference crown.
They are among a crowded pack of title contenders in the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional this week. Five of the seven teams, including defending sectional champ Twin Lakes, have winning records.
The sectional begins Tuesday with one game: Benton Central (13-10) vs. West Lafayette (5-18). The opening round continues Wednesday with two games: Twin Lakes (14-8) vs. Maconaquah (17-5) at 6 p.m. followed by No. 7-ranked Peru (17-2) vs. Western (13-8). Northwestern (9-10) drew the bye and will face the BC-West Side winner in Friday’s opening semifinal.
Wednesday’s games are rematches of regular-season games. Twin Lakes beat Maconaquah 64-63 on Feb. 7 in the Braves’ second home game of the season. Peru beat Western 59-46 on Feb. 12 at Peru with the Bengal Tigers breaking away from a halftime tie. The Panthers played that game without leading scorer Evan Kretz.
Wednesday’s winners will meet in the semifinal round. Maconaquah and Peru split a pair of games during the regular season and Mac beat Western. Twin Lakes did not face either Peru or Western. Twin Lakes did beat both en route to winning the sectional last year on its home court.
The following are looks at other area teams opening Tuesday or Wednesday.
CLASS 2A AT WINAMAC
Cass (11-11) and Rochester (9-12) meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to open the Winamac Sectional. The Kings have the best record in the six-team field.
Cass and Rochester did not meet during the regular season, but they faced each other twice last season when the Kings beat the Zebras 49-35 over the Christmas break, and the Zebras exacted revenge by beating the Kings 53-50 in the sectional final.
Delphi (3-19) and Winamac (8-13) meet in Tuesday’s second game. In Friday’s semifinals, North Newton (10-11) will face the Cass-Rochester winner and Rensselaer (10-12) will meet the Delphi-Winamac winner.
CLASS 2A AT TIPTON
Taylor (12-9) and Tipton (14-6) will renew acquaintances when they meet in the Tipton Sectional’s opening round Tuesday. It’s the second game, following Madison-Grant (12-10) vs. Blackford (8-14).
Tipton beat Taylor 75-67 on Feb. 12 at Tipton. That was the Blue Devils’ 25th straight win over the Titans, a streak that started in the 2003-04 season.
The Blue Devils went a perfect 6-0 against other Class 2A teams during the regular season. That’s by far the best such record in the sectional field.
In Friday’s semifinals, Eastbrook (10-12) will face the MG-Blackford winner and Sheridan (4-18) will face the Tipton-Taylor winner.
CLASS A AT WES-DEL
The favorites in the Class A Wes-Del Sectional clash in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. opener as Tri-Central (13-8) takes on Liberty Christian (14-9). The teams last met in a 2021 regular-season finale that saw Liberty beat TC 71-59.
Both teams come into the sectional with momentum. TC is riding a five-game winning streak while Liberty closed the regular season with four wins in its final five games, the lone loss coming to Class 4A Warren Central.
Daleville (12-9) and Anderson Prep (1-20) meet in Tuesday’s second game. In Friday’s semifinals, the TC-Liberty winner will face Wes-Del (11-10), and the Daleville-AP winner will meet defending champ Cowan (4-15).
WAIT TIL FRIDAY
Kokomo (15-7) received a bye in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional. The Kats will play in Friday’s second semifinal, against either Marion (8-13) or Harrison (17-6). Those teams meet in Tuesday’s second game, after Lafayette Jeff (19-4) vs. McCutcheon (7-14).
Also receiving byes were: Eastern (8-12) in the Class 3A Norwell Sectional and No. 6-ranked Carroll (20-1) in the Class 2A Western Boone Sectional.
