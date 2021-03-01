Western’s boys basketball team will need to win three games to repeat as the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional champion, and the challenge will start with a familiar foe.
Western (16-6) faces West Lafayette (6-10) in the opening round, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. It will mark the rivals’ 16th sectional meeting in 19 years. That includes a stretch where they met every year in 2009-17.
The Panthers beat the Red Devils 51-42 in last year’s sectional final, ending West Lafayette’s three-year sectional reign.
This year’s Twin Lakes Sectional begins Tuesday with one game: Northwestern (2-11) vs. Peru (14-7) at 7 p.m. The opening round continues Wednesday with Benton Central (10-11) vs. Twin Lakes (18-4) at 6 p.m. followed by the Western vs. West Lafayette clash. Maconaquah (10-12) drew the bye and will face the Northwestern-Peru winner in Friday’s opening semifinal.
Western is the favorite. On top of being the defending champion, Western went 6-0 against the sectional field during the regular season, beating Twin Lakes two times (including once in the Hoosier Conference title game) and beating West Lafayette, Northwestern, Peru and Maconaquah once each. The Panthers did not face Benton Central.
The Panthers beat West Lafayette 57-32 on Jan. 8, but the Red Devils have played better as the season has progressed. They closed with four wins in their last six games, with one of the losses coming in overtime to Hamilton Heights. The other loss was to Class 4A power Lafayette Jeff.
“They’re playing great basketball,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “You look at their last eight games, they either won or were super competitive in every single game. They’re extremely dangerous because of what [Braeden] Shrewsberry is capable of — he can hang 40 on you any night. Their big center in the middle, DiVine [Adeyanju], has improved tremendously as the season has gone on and their role players also are playing better.”
Shrewsberry and Adeyanju are sophomores. Shrewsberry scores 20.9 points per game. Adeyanju averages around 8 points and 11 rebounds.
West Lafayette will have no shortage of motivation. Longtime coach David Wood is retiring at season’s end.
“You know they’re going to play extremely hard for coach Wood,” Lewis said. “Every single game matters now, every possession matters, and our kids know that. They’re excited for the opportunity.”
In Tuesday’s opener, Northwestern and Peru will clash for the second time this season. Peru beat Northwestern 53-40 on Jan. 23. That was part of an 11-0 start by the Bengal Tigers, but they closed the regular season 3-7.
Conversely, Northwestern opened 0-10, but closed 2-1.
The following are looks at other area teams opening Tuesday or Wednesday.
AT MARION
The Class 4A Marion Sectional is an all-North Central Conference affair and opens Tuesday with two games: Lafayette Jeff (20-2) vs. Marion (11-10) at 6 p.m., and Kokomo (6-16) vs. Logansport (11-10) in the nightcap. Harrison (12-10) and McCutcheon (16-3) drew the opening-round byes with the Kokomo-Logan winner advancing to face McCutcheon.
Logansport beat Kokomo 51-44 in league play on Jan. 8 at the Berry Bowl. Both teams finished 3-6 in league play. They tied for seventh with Richmond.
The Kats enter the sectional on a three-game losing streak. The Berries dropped four in a row to close the regular season.
Logansport is a defensive-minded team. Its defensive average of 50.6 points allowed per game topped the NCC. The Berries’ go-to offensive player is 6-4 senior Malachi Pearson. He averages 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
The Berries have not won a sectional game since 2015.
AT MISSISSINEWA
The Class 3A Mississinewa Sectional opens Tuesday with two games: Oak Hill (11-11) vs. the host Indians (14-8) at 6 p.m. followed by Eastern (13-9) vs. Bellmont (15-7). Heritage (10-9) and Norwell (9-13) drew the opening-round byes. If Eastern wins Tuesday, it would face Norwell in the semifinal round.
The Comets know what to expect from the Braves. Bellmont beat Eastern 64-41 in last year’s opening round.
“They won [15] games and played some good competition,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “They like to control the tempo on the offensive end. They graduated a leading scorer from last season’s team but have three starters back from last season that we played in the sectional.
“They have an inside-outside game,” he added. “It’s going to be a game similar to what we’ve been playing. Possessions are going to be very, very important and when you get to the tournament it’s one and done ... so we’re going to have to make sure that we get good shots, take care of the ball and play solid defense.”
Eastern has some momentum after beating Carroll and Sheridan last week to surge to a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
“We’ve played well in the month of February and I think the kids are excited to go play in the sectional. They know that we can compete with anybody that we step on the floor with. They’re excited and the momentum of these last two hard-fought games will take us into that sectional with a lot of confidence,” Springer said.
AT DELPHI
Lewis Cass (11-11) meets Winamac (6-16) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional’s opener.
The Kings beat the Warriors 48-41 on Feb. 13. But the Kings remember well what happened last year — the Kings beat the Warriors in the regular season, but Winamac beat Cass 88-74 in the sectional’s opening round.
Delphi (3-14) faces North Newton (12-9) in Tuesday’s second game. Rensselaer (12-10) and Rochester (16-1) drew the opening-round byes with Rensselaer awaiting the Cass-Winamac winner.
AT FOUNTAIN CENTRAL
Carroll (19-3) takes on HHC rival Clinton Prairie (12-6) at approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional’s opening round. Carroll beat Prairie 49-39 during the regular season.
The Cougars enjoyed a school-record 18-game winning streak and won a share of the HHC title, but they closed the regular season with back-to-back losses to Western and Eastern.
Fountain Central (9-12) faces Seeger (7-11) in Tuesday’s opening game. Rossville (15-7) and Western Boone (4-13) drew the byes with the Carroll-Prairie winner advancing to face WeBo.
AT BLACKFORD
In Tuesday’s opening round in the Class 2A Blackford Sectional, Eastbook (5-16) meets Sheridan (11-10) in the 6 p.m. opener, and Madison-Grant (19-3) takes on Blackford (20-4) in a clash of favorites in the nightcap.
Taylor (11-11) and Tipton (10-12) drew the byes. Taylor will face the Eastbrook-Sheridan winner in Friday’s opening semifinal and Tipton will face the MG-Blackford winner.
AT WES-DEL
Tri-Central (10-11) faces Daleville (8-11) at approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the Class A Wes-Del Sectional’s opening round. It’s the first meeting between the teams since a 2015 regular-season game.
Wes-Del (10-10) and Liberty Christian (14-8) meet in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. opener. Anderson Prep (3-17) and Cowan (13-8) drew the byes. If TC wins Tuesday, it would face Cowan.
