On Dec. 11, Kokomo and McCutcheon battled into overtime at Memorial Gym before the visiting Mavericks emerged with a 69-65 victory. That game gives both something to build on tonight — when the North Central Conference rivals meet at 7:45 p.m. in the second semifinal of the Class 4A Marion Sectional — but both teams have changed a lot since that meeting.
McCutcheon had a bye and begins sectional play with a 16-3 record. The Mavs are ranked No. 9 in the Class 4A Top 10 and own a victory over No. 8 Lafayette Jeff. Kokomo beat Logansport on Tuesday and takes a 7-16 record into tonight’s semifinal.
Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said the Kats can take confidence from taking the Mavericks to the wire in December, but that both teams have changed. Seniors Joe Phinisee (20.6 points per game) and Leyton McGovern (20 ppg) lead the Mavs. McGovern didn’t play in the first game.
“Offensively, they move the basketball, they move themselves,” Wonnell said, noting the strength of Phinisee and McGovern in particular. “They’re both dynamic athletes, good basketball players.
“Both of those guys, when you’re talking about guarding them one-on-one, that’s a load for one person to do. When a great player is able to get around his man, we’ve got to do a whole lot better at playing our ‘shell drill defense’ like we practice every day and stick to what we’ve been taught and be disciplined.”
Kokomo’s offense is led by senior guard Jackson Richards (12.2 ppg). Junior shooter Bobby Wonnell adds 11.3 ppg but his availability is doubtful as he recovers from an injury. Post player R.J. Oglesby averages 9.9 ppg.
“We’re going to have to play fantastic defense and offensively value the ball and take the best shot for Kokomo,” the Wildkat skipper said. “We can’t necessarily try to match the style of play of our opponents, we have to play what’s best for us. The other night [against Logan] I thought we did a good job of that. We were the more aggressive team and we moved the ball and waited [for defensive gaps]. We had to swing the ball until their defense broke down and [we could] use our athleticism to our advantage.
“[Tonight] the athleticism will be more evenly matched up. We have to be patient.”
Harrison (12-10) faces Lafayette Jeff (22-2) in tonight’s 6 p.m. opener.
CLASS 3A TWIN LAKES
The semifinals in the Twin Lakes Sectional feature familiar matchups.
In the 6 p.m. game, rivals Maconaquah (10-12) and Peru (15-7) will clash for the third time this season. Peru won both regular-season matchups, both on its home floor — 75-67 in the Miami County invitational’s opening round on Dec. 29, and 70-61 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Jan. 15.
Those wins were part of the Bengal Tigers’ 11-0 start. They closed the regular season in a 3-7 slump with five straight losses. Peru looked shaky against Northwestern in the sectional’s opening game Tuesday, but the Bengals rallied to take a 55-44 win.
Maconaquah also closed the regular season in a slump, losing its final four. The Braves had the sectional’s opening-round bye.
In the 7:45 p.m. game, it’s Western (17-6) vs. Twin Lakes (19-4) for the third time in six weeks. The Panthers beat the Indians 57-48 on Jan. 30 in Twin Lakes’ secondary gym and the Panthers beat the Indians 60-43 in the Hoosier Conference title game on Feb. 19 at Western.
“They know us, we know them,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “Obviously, I have a lot of respect for coach [Kent] Adams and what their program is about and how successful they’ve been this year. We’re going to have to earn the right to win again. It’s going to be a grind, no doubt about that.”
Both teams played Wednesday, meaning a quick turnaround. Twin Lakes beat Benton Central 61-55 and Western handled West Lafayette 54-39.
“It’s just that time of the year,” Lewis said of the turnaround. “We have to be able to hit reset and not rest on what we’ve done in the past. It’s a new game, a new challenge and a very good team we’re getting ready to play at [its] home.”
Western holds a 19-18 edge in the all-time series, which includes a 6-3 edge in sectional meetings. Last year, Western beat Twin Lakes 60-46 in a semifinal game.
CLASS 2A BLACKFORD
Taylor opens sectional play at 6 p.m. tonight against Sheridan, which beat Eastbrook 53-49 in the tourney’s opening game on Tuesday. The Titans (11-11) beat Sheridan (12-10) 61-55 on Jan. 29 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said the two squads are similar in their reliance on playmakers at penetrating guard and combo forward. Those players, Kyle Eden and Silas Devaney respectively, average 11.6 points each. Shooting forward Ethan Moistner leads the team at 13.8 ppg and has 57 3-pointers. Devaney didn’t play in the Titans-Blackhawks HHC matchup.
Taylor is led in scoring by guards Ryley Gilbert (11.4 ppg) and Jaylen Harris (10.2 ppg), and has an array of shooting, slashing and posting contributors.
“Defensively they play somewhat conservative,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “They put some token pressure out there. They play a lot of 2-3 zone. They’re not real deep and they’ve got to keep Eden and Devaney out of foul trouble because those are their go-to guys.
“For us, we want to speed it up, play fast and see if we can use our athleticism to exploit some weaknesses. But they’re going to be a handful. If the tempo gets to their tempo, that’s going to be a problem. If we have good possessions early and we can score the ball and get into our fullcourt pressure and halfcourt traps, I think we can make some good things happen for ourselves.”
• In the 7:45 p.m. game at Blackford, Tipton (10-12) faces sectional favorite Blackford (21-4). The Blue Devils and No. 8-ranked Bruins did not meet in the regular season. Blackford beat Tipton 70-53 in last season’s sectional title game.
Indiana All-Star candidate Luke Brown leads Blackford. The senior point guard is third in the state in scoring at 31.2 ppg. Landon Grimes, a 6-5 senior forward/center is second at 11.9 ppg.
Senior guard Mylan Swan leads Tipton in scoring at 16.4 ppg, followed by junior forward Nate Powell at 14.1 ppg.
The Bruins are riding an eight-game winning streak. The Blue Devils closed the regular season with four straight wins.
CLASS 2A FOUNTAIN CENTRAL
Carroll (20-3) is in the Fountain Central semifinals. The matchups show Rossville (15-7) vs. Seeger (8-11) in the 6 p.m. game, with Carroll taking on Western Boone (4-13) in the second game.
Carroll beat Clinton Prairie 44-20 in Tuesday’s opening round. The Cougars held the Gophers to seven points in the second half. WeBo had an opening-round bye.
Against common foes, Carroll is 5-1 and WeBo is 1-4.
The teams have not met in the past 35 years, per John Harrell’s website.
CLASS 2A DELPHI
Lewis Cass (12-11) is in the Delphi Sectional’s semifinals. The Kings face Rensselaer (12-10) in the 6:30 p.m. opener. The second game has No. 10 Rochester (16-1) vs. North Newton (13-9).
Cass and Rensselaer are both coming off victories over Winamac. The Bombers beat the Warriors 65-41 to close the regular season, and Cass beat Winamac 38-22 in Tuesday’s opening round.
The Kings and Bombers did not meet during the regular season. Last year, Cass beat Rensselaer 64-53 in a Hoosier Conference crossover game.
CLASS A WES-DEL
Tri-Central (11-11) is part of the Class A Wes-Del Sectional’s semifinals. The Trojans are matched against Cowan (13-8) in the second game, which is set for 8 p.m. The 5:30 p.m. opener has Anderson Prep (3-17) vs. Liberty Christian (15-8).
TC and Cowan are first-time sectional opponents. In their lone regular-season matchup in the last 35 years, TC rolled to a 66-38 win in December 2019.
The Trojans beat Daleville 64-56 in Tuesday’s opening round. TC standout Jake Chapman scored 34 points and surpassed 1,000 career points to highlight the win.
