There are seven teams in the Class 3A boys basketball sectional at Twin Lakes and they have a combined winning percentage of .587. That is 12th best among the 64 sectionals across the four class — and second best among the 16 sectionals in Class 3A.
Northwestern (17-4) and Peru (16-6) have the best records in the field. Western (15-7) and Twin Lakes (13-10) also have winning records. West Lafayette is 11-11 after playing a strong regular-season schedule — and the Red Devils are three-time defending sectional champions. Maconaquah (10-12) and Benton Central (9-14) round out the field.
Northwestern went 4-1 against the other sectional teams during the regular season, Twin Lakes was 5-2, Western was 3-3, Maconaquah was 2-2 (with a victory over Northwestern), Peru was 2-3, West Lafayette was 1-2 and BC was 0-4.
The craziness starts tonight as sectionals begin across the state.
The opening round at Twin Lakes begins tonight with one game: Peru vs. Twin Lakes at 7 o’clock. The opening round continues Wednesday with two games: Northwestern vs. West Lafayette at 6 p.m. followed by Maconaquah vs. Benton Central.
Western drew the bye to Friday’s semifinal round and will await the Peru-Twin Lakes winner.
Tonight’s opener is a rematch of a Feb. 11 game that saw Twin Lakes beat Peru 58-52. It was tight throughout including 27-23 at halftime and 42-39 after the third quarter.
The Indians have a balanced offensive attack. Their top scorers are Brayden Houser (10.8 points per game), Noah Johnston (10.4), post Jace Stoops (10.2) and Clayton Bridwell (8.8) — and another three players offer 4-5 ppg apiece.
Peru’s leading scorers are Treyden Curtis (13.8), Daunte Majors (13.3), Matthew Ross (9.8), Kade Townsend (9.5) and Michael Chandler (7.9). Curtis and Ross missed the Tigers’ regular-season finale Friday. Curtis had an ankle injury and Ross was ill.
The Northwestern-West Lafayette matchup on Wednesday is the latest chapter in a rivalry. Two years ago, the Red Devils beat the Tigers 58-36 in the sectional final. Last year, the Tigers beat the Red Devils 49-35 in the Hoosier Conference championship — but the Red Devils turned the tables for a 45-42 win when the teams met in a sectional semifinal.
West Lafayette’s 11-11 record is weighed down by seven losses to Class 4A teams. The Red Devils are 5-2 against Class 3A teams.
Northwestern is led by Indiana All-Star candidate Tayson Parker, who is averaging 28.5 points. The explosive guard became the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer earlier this season. Guard Nathan Bennett and post Eli Edwards both average around 9 points.
Maconaquah, which faces Benton Central in Wednesday’s second game, has some momentum after closing the regular season with a 4-1 stretch. The lone loss was against Class 4A No. 6 Culver Academy.
The Braves are led by Hayden Maiben (12.1 points), Brayden Betzner (11.9), Sam Bourne (10.9) and Cole Borden (8). Betzner has made 63 3-pointers and Maiben and Borden have combined for another 71 triples.
Benton Central’s top scorer is Connor Hall (12.4).
BC went 0-7 against Class 3A teams during the regular season.
CLASS 4A AT LAF. JEFF
Kokomo and five other North Central Conference teams compose the field at Lafayette Jeff.
The opening round is tonight and has two games: Marion (11-11) vs. McCutcheon (12-10) in the 6 p.m. opener followed by Kokomo (8-15) vs. Harrison (17-6). Logansport (9-13) and No. 7-ranked Lafayette Jeff (21-4) drew byes to Friday’s semifinal round.
Harrison beat Kokomo 58-37 when they met in an NCC game on Jan. 17 at Harrison. The Raiders led 14-2 after the opening quarter, the Kats closed to within 21-16 at halftime, then the Raiders outscored the Kats 17-6 in the third quarter to put it away. Kokomo finished 12 of 37 (32.4%) from the field.
Jordan Walters led the Raiders in that game with 20 points. The 6-5 swingman averages 20.6 points and 9 rebounds per game. Five other players average between 6-9 points.
Kokomo’s top scorers are guards Bobby Wonnell (13) and Jackson Richards (12) and post R.J. Oglesby (9). Oglesby averages a team-high 5.4 rebounds and Richards averages 5.3 rebounds and a team-best 3.7 assists.
The Harrison-Kokomo winner will advance to face Lafayette Jeff in the semifinal round. The Bronchos are the team to beat in the sectional after going 7-0 against the field during the regular season.
CLASS 3A AT NORWELL
For the first time, Eastern is in Class 3A, and the Comets head northeast to play in the Norwell Sectional.
The opening round is tonight with Eastern (10-13) vs. Bellmont (10-12) in the 6 p.m. opener followed by Oak Hill (13-9) vs. Mississinewa (17-4). No. 4-ranked Norwell (20-2) and Heritage (4-18) drew the byes to Friday’s semifinal round.
The Comets opened the season 7-4, but have gone 3-9 since. Bellmont had a nearly identical regular season — the Braves opened 7-3, but closed 3-9. Each team had a six-game losing streak that started on Jan. 11.
Eastern is led by forward Evan Monize, who averages 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. Guard/forward Ethan Wilcox averages 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds and guard Matt Arcari averages 8.6 points and 2.4 assists.
Bellmont’s top scorer is Kade Fuelling, who was averaging 18.2 points through 18 games.
The Eastern-Bellmont winner will advance to face Norwell, which had a 12-game winning streak snapped when it lost to Class 4A school Homestead to close the regular season.
CLASS 2A AT BLACKFORD
Tipton and Taylor are part of the six-team field at Blackford.
Tonight’s opening round has Tipton (17-5) vs. Sheridan (5-17) at 6 p.m. followed by Blackford (18-5) vs. Madison-Grant (12-10) in the nightcap.
Eastbrook (1-21) and Taylor (3-18) drew the byes to Friday’s semifinal round. Eastbrook will face the Tipton-Sheridan winner and Taylor will go against the Blackford-MG winner.
Tipton is a heavy favorite in its game tonight. The Blue Devils blasted Sheridan 90-49 when they met back in December.
Led by 6-7 wing Ben Humrichous, the Blue Devils score 67.1 ppg. That ranks 33rd in the state regardless of class.
Humrichous averages 17.6 points, 9 rebounds, 6.1 blocked shots and 2.9 assists per game. Noah Wolfe backs him with 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.
In Blackford guard Luke Brown, the sectional has the state’s leading scorer. He averages 32.5 points.
AROUND THE AREA
• Cass (13-9) faces Winamac (7-15) at 6:30 tonight to open the Class 2A Winamac Sectional. Cass, which has the best record in the six-team field, beat Winamac 62-51 on Feb. 6.
The Cass-Winamac winner will advance to face Rochester (10-10) in Friday’s opening semifinal.
• Carroll (12-10) is matched against Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Rossville (15-7) in the 6 o’clock opener tonight in the Class 2A Western Boone Sectional. It’s followed by WeBo (10-12) vs. Fountain Central (10-14).
Rossville beat Carroll 52-44 in an HHC game on Dec. 20. Rossville went on to finish second in the league with a 7-1 record. Carroll finished sixth with a 3-5 record.
The Carroll-Rossville winner will advance to face Seeger (10-12) in Friday’s semifinal round. HHC champion Clinton Prairie (18-4) drew the other bye.
• Tri-Central (15-7) has the best record in the Class A Wes-Del Sectional.
Tonight’s opening round has the Trojans vs. Wes-Del (11-10) at 6 p.m. followed by Daleville (8-13) vs. Anderson Prep (3-19). Cowan (12-10) and Liberty Christian (12-11) drew the byes.
Tri-Central and Wes-Del last met in a 2006 sectional championship game, which the Trojans won on their way to a Class A state runner-up finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.