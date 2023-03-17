The Lewis Cass boys basketball team has gotten hot at the right time.
The Kings face their biggest tournament test yet this Saturday at a loaded Class 2A Logansport Semistate.
The Kings (19-7) are the only unranked team in the field. They face No. 2 Wapahani (25-1) in the noon semifinal. No. 3 Fort Wayne Blackhawk (24-3) plays No. 7 Gary 21st Century (21-5) in the 10 a.m. semifinal. The final is set for 8 p.m.
“We’ve been the underdogs all season against about every good team we’ve faced,” Cass senior guard Haden McClain said. “We like being the underdog. We want to be the underdog every time. It’s a positive to us, we enjoy it. We’re excited about this game. It’s a game we know we can get but it’ll be a four-quarter game for sure. We’re just excited to play them.”
Wapahani enters on a 25-game winning streak since a season-opening loss to Muncie Central. The Raiders have been a dominant team since and they had an eye-opening 73-50 win over Carroll in a regional game last Saturday.
The Raiders led the Cougars by six at halftime and by nine after three quarters before pulling away in the fourth.
The Kings are riding an eight-game winning streak.
“Wapahani is definitely very good,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “I look at this semistate and from a coach’s perspective you can always look at it in different ways. …Wapahani’s last loss was to 4A Muncie Central, our last loss was to 4A Westfield. That goes the same way if you look up Gary 21st and Fort Wayne Blackhawk. It looks like by the numbers for sure that we’re picked as the underdog.
“To be honest our team hasn’t seen the rankings all year long. And I think that’s OK. It’s OK to be the underdog, especially going into this week when you’re going into the NCAA Tournament. All the top upper seeds are not going to win in the tournament despite what many of the bracket keepers might say. So we’re just excited to be able to bounce off those things happening.”
It’s down to the Great Eight in Class 2A. The semistate champion advances to the State Finals.
“We don’t want to just be there, we want to continue playing,” Johnson said. “Wapahani is a heck of an opponent, a very well-coached, very good program. I hope that’s the same thing people are talking about Lewis Cass right now.”
The Kings have loaded up their schedule in recent seasons under coach Johnson in preparation for games like Saturday.
“There’s nothing we really aren’t ready for,” senior guard Tyson Good said. “We played Kokomo, we’ve played Westfield, so we’ve dealt with speed and big guys, so I think we’re prepared.
“I’m excited just to get to this point in the season and have the opportunity to play in the Berry Bowl in front of the community is a great opportunity. They’re a good team but it should be a good battle.”
In the schools’ previous meeting, Cass defeated Wapahani 63-62 in a 2014 regional semifinal. Wapahani entered that game ranked No. 3 with one loss on the season. Austin Keisling scored 27 points to lead the Kings. Blake Hadley had 17 and Ryan Bixler added seven. Grant Evans led Wapahani with 31.
Wapahani enters this year’s matchup as a 12-point favorite. The Raiders shoot 39% from 3-point range as a team and average under six turnovers per contest.
Isaac Andrews, one of the best shooters in the state who has already scored 1,435 career points as a junior, averages 18 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5 assists to lead Wapahani. Aidan Franks is another sharp-shooter and averages 17 points. Nathan Nelson, a 6-6 senior, adds 12 points and 6.5 rebounds.
“We know it’s going to be tough,” Cass senior forward Luke Chambers said. “They’re like the last few teams we’ve played. They really like to shoot the 3, they can shoot it well, they have a strong backcourt duo and they don’t turn the ball over. So we’ll have to take care of the ball very well when it comes to Saturday.
“We’re battle-tested for this. We’re hoping that all these other teams have prepared us for this game.”
Chambers averages 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings. Good is approaching 1,300 career points and is averaging 15 points his senior season. Hillis averages 10 points, Lewellen 6 and McClain 5.
