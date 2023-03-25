Kokomo’s robust traveling fan base has come out in force to follow the Wildkat boys basketball team to Logansport and Michigan City the past two weekends. So on Wednesday, the Kats returned the favor.
The Kokomo squad, cheerleaders and members of the band went on a tour of all the schools in the school system to interact with young fans and energize the fanbase ahead of tonight’s Class 4A state title game.
Kokomo senior forward Patrick Hardimon said that before the Champions Walk school tour, “I didn’t really notice how much of an impact we have on the kids and parents and guardians. That means a lot to us as a team and me also, and also to the coaching staff.
“They’re excited, cheesing, smiling, they had signs up for us, pictures of us, asking for autographs. It’s exciting knowing you’re making an impact on the little kids and they understand what’s going on.”
The Wildkats are the talk of the town, and the younger students are plugged in.
“I feel like the kids love us,” KHS senior guard Shayne Spear said. “We had some kids at some elementaries that were crying to see us. It felt really cool to be part of something like that.”
No. 5 Kokomo plays top-ranked Ben Davis tonight at approximately 8:15 p.m. in Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the state championship. It’s the stuff that young dreams are made of. For Spear, it’s a dream that began when he moved to Kokomo as an eighth grader.
Spear played eighth grade ball for Kokomo’s A team with three other current Kat seniors Deundre Kirby, Patrick Hardimon and Zavion Bellamy.
“There was a goal that we thought we could do it like in eighth grade – we didn’t lose a game at all,” Spear said. “It was a point where we thought ‘yeah, we can really do something in high school,’ but as our freshman and sophomore seasons went on, it was a little confusing to go from [19-0] in eighth grade, to a losing season [in high school].
“Now it’s crazy how things transition. New coach comes in and now we’re here.”
Spear, Hardimon, Bellamy, Kirby and Jace Rayl are the seniors on a squad that takes on an unbeaten high school juggernaut – Ben Davis (32-0). The Kats (24-4) got to this point by building on the semistate run of last season’s team. That team broke a three-year losing skid and built anticipation for this year, where the bulk of the team returned, built around the senior leaders and junior center Flory Bidunga.
“It just feels amazing,” Hardimon said of the turnaround. “We had those two rough seasons my freshman and sophomore year. I tried to be the best player I could be at that point, trying to make the team better. It wasn’t falling in our favor.”
That three-year losing streak was the longest since the 1913-15 teams had three straight losing campaigns.
“Now being a part of this team, it’s refreshing and feels amazing,” Hardimon said. “Bringing Kokomo basketball back feels great.”
The seeds of the current success can be traced all the way back to middle school. Spear said the seniors have had good chemistry since then.
“Even as eighth graders, we knew what we were good at, kept building that bond together and now it’s really coming together as we’re making a state run together.”
The Kats usually play a seven-player rotation, with Spear, Hardimon and Bellamy starting, and Kirby one of the options off the bench
“They each bring a little bit different to the table,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said of the senior leaders. “Defensively, Patrick kind of spearheads the energy and effort we play with. With how hard and physical he plays, kind of gives us some grit and toughness that causes us to be very successful.
“Shayne and Zavion are steady guards that have the confidence to take big shots and can get on their teammates and get us going. Overall they set us apart from other teams because of how they’re playing now and the confidence they’re playing with. Those three seniors can kind of change the tide and moments of the game.”
The Wildkats practiced in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday and that was another experience that resonated with Spear.
“It was really, really cool and nice to get down there,” Spear said. “You feel a little bit successful when you get down there to practice, like you’ve accomplished something. The job’s not done yet, but it’s good to get down there.
“It’s really nice to see the four seniors that were on that eighth grade team together and having fun and striving to achieve the main goal, what it was in eighth grade.”
Thursday morning, the Fieldhouse was a sea of empty seats. Tonight, the Fieldhouse will roar with opposing crowds in anticipation of something big.
“We have a great advantage of teams on the road,” Spear said. “Our student section is always loud. Every time you look in the stands at our games it’s Red and Blue. We really feel like we’ve done something for the community and they really support us so we really appreciate it.”
Hardimon said the crowd’s presence is felt.
“At times we get sped up and lose control and get down on ourselves, and we look at the crowd, they’re cheering us up, clapping, knowing we can do better,” Hardimon said. “Having them behind us instead of just our teammates makes a huge impact for us.”
The week of excitement and anticipation ends with the championship game tonight.
“Each day it’s getting closer and closer and it’s just coming down to the wire,” Hardimon said Thursday night. “When I step on that floor, it’s going to be amazing. Ending my senior season going to state, I want to come out with the ‘dub.’ This week has been amazing. All the support from families and friends has been amazing too. I just hope we can bring the ’ship back home for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.