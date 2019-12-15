Western forward Conner Linn goes up for a shot during the Panthers’ 63-45 victory over Rossville on Saturday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Sharp Panthers shoot past Hornets
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s boys basketball team never let its intensity waver Saturday night. The Panthers kept their foot on the gas early when Rossville and Western traded buckets in the first minutes of the game, and kept the pedal down in the last three minutes of the quarter when the Panthers closed the period on a 10-0 run.
That burst gave Western separation and the Panthers kept the Hornets at arm’s length the rest of the game, coming away with a 63-45 victory.
Evan Kretz puts up a 2 pointer in the Western HS vs Rossville boys basketball game on Dec. 14, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kyle Sanders drives in for a shot during the Western HS vs Rossville boys basketball game on Dec. 14, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Nathaniel Liddell looses the ball when driving in for a shot in the Rossville boys basketball game on Dec. 14, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kyle Sanders makes a three pointer in the Western boys basketball game against Rossville on Dec. 14, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kyle Sanders goes up for a shot and lands on Rossville's Luke Meek drawing a foul during the boys basketball game on Dec. 14, 2019. He missed the shot but was able to make one of the free throws. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western forward Conner Linn goes up for a shot during the Panthers’ 63-45 victory over Rossville on Saturday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“I thought we had a collective focus and intensity from the very beginning,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “We didn’t have any lulls during the game.”
Five Panthers scored in the opening quarter. Evan Kretz hit two triples and two deuces for a 10-point frame, Cooper Jarvis and Nathan Liddell had four points each, Jett Engle three points and Kace Howard a bucket as Western went into the first break up 23-11.
Kretz finished with a team-high 15 points, Liddell had 12, Jarvis nine, Kyle Sanders eight, and Conner Linn and Avery Hayes six each.
‘I just thought we were more aggressive on the offensive end at driving the basketball and putting pressure on the rim,” Lewis said. “We made some really good decisions. I thought we had great balance. Kretz and Liddell really got us off to a good start by being aggressive. They make our offense so much more potent when those two are looking to attack.”
After the first quarter, Western (3-3) never let its lead drop below six points.
“The kids never quit,” Rossville coach Cory Dunn said. “It comes down to we’d make a run and then we’d give up two or three easy baskets or two or three offensive rebounds and it’d put [the lead] right back up to 13 or 15.
“They had some kids step up and shoot the ball pretty well for them. We did a good job on Sanders, held him in check, but we let other guys go off on us.”
Rossville (3-2) guarded Western leading scorer Sanders tightly and he didn’t score until the fourth quarter, but that didn’t slow Western’s productivity. The Panthers hit 26 of 46 shots. Kretz connected on 6 of 10 shots and Liddell 5 of 7. Linn hit all three of his shots after entering as a sub.
“They tried to take Kyle away and Kyle was really good at picking his spots, and those other kids did a nice job of taking the openings that were available to them,” Lewis said. “We played really good team basketball. We had great balance across the board. We had multiple guys with eight [points], six, nine, six. Teams aren’t going to be able to guard Kyle that way when we get that kind of production from everybody else.”
Shooting guard Luke Meek led Rossville with 19 points and connected on 5 of 6 from 3-land. Dirk Shaw added 11 points as Rossville connected at a decent rate offensively. But Western tipped the balance on the boards. Western outrebounded Rossville 26-16 and the Panthers grabbed nine offensive rebounds, scoring at least four buckets on second chances including Jarvis’ putback hoop to open the scoring. Rossville had just three offensive rebounds for the game.
“We were giving them second and third opportunities; too many times on the other end we were one and done, that really killed us,” Dunn said. “We didn’t do a very good job of keeping guys out of the middle. Their shots were much easier than our shots.”
