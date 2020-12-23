CONVERSE — Western’s boys basketball team found itself in all-too-familiar territory at Oak Hill on Tuesday night, falling into an early hole and nearly digging out of it late but not quite capping the comeback down the stretch.
Sophomore Landon Biegel netted 13 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter to propel the host Golden Eagles to an early double-digit lead that held the rest of the way as Oak Hill staved off the Panthers’ late surge to pull out a 52-44 win
“He was No. 1 on our scouting report. We were actually no help on him and he just torched us,” Western coach Michael Lewis said of Biegel. “He’s a really good player.”
Biegel shot 8 of 10 from the field and netted all six of his free throw attempts and his teammates followed suit. Oak Hill (6-2) hit its first six shots of the game and shot 8 of 11 while building a 20-12 lead over the first eight minutes, shot 71% (10 of 14) in the first half while building a 28-16 lead at the break, and finished the game 68% (15 of 22) from the field.
After winning its first two games of the season, Western (2-3) has now dropped three straight.
“We came out like world beaters and all of a sudden COVID kicked us in the face and we didn’t practice for two weeks,” Lewis said. “And unfortunately we haven’t been able to hit reset and get back into the groove we were in early.”
Western worked its deficit down to four points late in the third quarter when Parker Dean scored a hoop-and-harm three off a dish from his brother Mitchell to get the Panthers within 33-29 with 1:30 to play before a Kian Hite hoop gave Oak Hill a 35-29 lead at the end of the period.
The Panthers kept the Eagles’ lead under double digits the rest of the way, but the closest they got was within three points at 43-40 with 2:17 to play on a Nathaniel Liddell putback. From that point on, Oak Hill went 9 of 10 from the charity stripe to seal the win.
“That’s kind of been the story these last three games is we’ve gotten down and we’ve fought and clawed our way back in and it shows a lot about the character of the kids we have and their resiliency,” Lewis said. “They continue to fight. Right now, we’re just going through a little bit of adversity. We’ve got to find a way to pick ourselves back up and keep battling.”
Kyle Sanders paced Western with 14 points. Parker Dean scored nine points with a strong game in the paint and Liddell added eight points. The Panthers struggled through a 16 of 47 night from the field (34%) including a 6 of 21 clip from beyond the arc.
“Offensively right now we’re just not a very good basketball team,” Lewis said. “We’re not making great decisions and we’re not making shots when we get them. Right now, we’re in a funk.”
The Panthers did find success defensively down the stretch. After the hot offensive start, Oak Hill only got off 11 shots over the final three quarters, committing 18 of its 20 turnovers over the final 24 minutes. After an 18-point first half, Biegel was much quieter in the second half with Liddell guarding him.
“I thought he did a much better job,” Lewis said of Liddell guarding Biegel. “We tried to go size on him in the first half and the second half we went speed and made his catches much more difficult and I thought bothered him.”
Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger said he knew Biegel had the potential for a big game.
“We knew coming into this game that we had some areas where we could kind of exploit [Western] offensively,” Renbarger said. “Landon was really good in the first half, 18 points in the first half and we got enough scoring from other people that they had to honor that.
“You take away some silly, silly turnovers and we may have had a 20-point lead and to say that against that team, which is well-coached, a veteran basketball club, I couldn’t ask for anything more in the first half.”
