ZIONSVILLE — After his team fell behind by 19 in the early going and eventually lost 58-46 to Zionsville on Friday night, Kokomo boys basketball coach Bob Wonnell was disappointed with his team’s effort.
“Part of or problem is we have to get our head in the huddle more and out of the crowd,” said Wonnell of his team’s slow start. “We’ve just got to be less selfish. That’s what it boils down to. You can’t play 32 minutes when you have guys that are worrying about when they last got a shot and that’s happened all year long.”
Wonnell’s frustration stemmed from a slow start against the Eagles (7-4), who delivered one of their best quarters of the season. Zionsville stormed out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter thanks to hitting nine of their first 12 field-goal attempts.
The Eagles eventually pushed the lead to 31-12 with 3:24 left before halftime and appeared to be in total control thanks to patient offense and a 2-3 zone defense that frustrated the Wildkats (4-7) most of the evening.
“Our start [Friday] was probably our best start of the year on both ends,” said Zionsville coach Shaun Busick. “We locked them down defensively and then on offense we really moved the ball well. Because we got up so much early on I think we got a little complacent and Kokomo kept playing hard. I like how they play and I think they are on the verge of a breakthrough.”
Kokomo was able to get back into the game thanks to Bobby Wonnell and R.J. Oglesby combining to score the final 10 points of the first half, cutting the Eagles’ lead to 31-22. Zionsville then struggled offensively in the first three minutes of the second half and an Oglesby basket with 5:46 left in the quarter got Kokomo as close as seven at 31-24.
Zionsville regained control with an 8-0 run of its own. The Eagles, who shot better than 60% from the floor in the first half, got a game-high 22 points from Ben Weidner and 13 from Anthony Scales. Their balance was their calling card, however, as eight different players scored for them.
Jackson Richards led Kokomo with 15 points while Oglesby and the younger Wonnell each had 10, but the Wildkats couldn’t get the lead back under 10 the rest of the way. Weidner was especially dominant with nine points in the last four minutes as Kokomo turned up its defensive pressure and tried to make a final push.
“We do have a great group of kids and we have played with some heavy hitters like Zionsville, Warsaw, South Bend Adams and Marion for 20 minutes, but then the ‘disease of me’ creeps into our existence and we can’t get it done,” Bob Wonnell said.
The Wildkats will return to North Central Conference play Friday night when it hosts Logansport.
