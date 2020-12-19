Taylor’s boys basketball team scrambled to find an opponent for Friday night after Delphi had to postpone the teams’ Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
When they did find another team to slot into the schedule, the Titans showed they were eager for the opportunity.
Taylor bolted to a 21-8 first-quarter lead against visiting Indianapolis Manual at Center Court and kept the margin at double digits the rest of the way for a 67-48 win.
The Titans improved to 2-3 with their second straight win over an Indy school.
“We just happened to luck out that we had film of these guys because they played [Indianapolis] Scecina, who we played last week,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said of making the quick adjustment to a new opponent. “We just showed up ready to play. We didn’t know if we were going to play JV and varsity or just varsity. We know it’s not something just going on with us, that everyone else is in the same boat.”
Nathan Keene turned in a solid performance to pace the Titans with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He scored 10 points in the first half as Taylor built a 40-20 halftime lead and notched eight points in the fourth quarter to help close the door on Manual (2-3).
“Nathan is just one of those kids that will give you a good performance every game,” Bentzler said. “He knows how to play. He’s just going to give you a solid performance. Same thing with Josh Bowman. He shoots good shots in the right situations and he just plays so hard.”
Bowman added seven points for Taylor and keyed the Titans with his overall play. Ryley Gilbert scored nine pointd, Makhi McGee and Jaylin Harris netted eight apiece, and Quinten Tucker and Ty’Mon Davis finished with six each. Tucker was back from an injury and playing in his first game of the season.
“Nice to have him back,” Bentzler said of Tucker. “He just gives us that explosive quickness inside. Kaiden Blane [game-high seven rebounds] and Makhi McGee, the two sophomores, came in and gave us solid minutes. And I thought when we put Ty’Mon Davis in the game, that was the turning point early.”
The Titans were leading 7-5 midway through the first quarter when Davis checked in. The senior helped fuel a 14-3 Taylor run to close the opening frame, knocking down and pair of 3-pointers and adding a steal the Titans’ turned into points.
Taylor’s lead swelled to as many as 22 points midway through the second quarter on the way to the 20-point halftime lead.
Taylor shot 55% (15 of 27) in the first half before going cold to start the third quarter, missing its first eight shots over the first 4:30 and managing just seven points in the period as Manual made a small dent in the deficit, trailing 47-31 at the third stop.
Manual shaved the Titans lead to 13 twice in the early going of the fourth quarter but the Titans recovered, shooting 9 of 12 in the quarter to shut the door.
Taylor finished the game 53% (27 of 51) from the field.
“I thought we got a little sporadic there at the half,” Bentzler said. “We’re in a situation we’re not use to being in. You’re up 20 at the half, let’s not be complacent here. Let’s keep going. And then we really got stagnant in that third quarter, only scored seven points.
“We did finish strong in the fourth quarter, but that old thing is in your mind, that ‘let’s just try not to lose’ kind of thing. Our kids fought through it. [Manual] cut the lead down and we bumped it back. I’m proud of our kids for that.”
