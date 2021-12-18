Maconaquah jumped to an early 15-point lead and withstood Northwestern’s comeback attempts to take a 69-63 win in a boys basketball game Friday night at Northwestern.
When Maconaquah freshman Josiah Ball hit his third field goal of the first quarter with 1:25 to go, the Braves found themselves on top 20-5. Eli Edwards scored two buckets in the paint in the final minute to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 20-9 at the first stop.
“I felt we had good movement early,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “When we move the ball well and don’t make bad decisions, we have multiple players who can attack the basket and shooters who can hit from outside.”
Northwestern coach Jim Gish lamented his squad’s slow start.
“We had a terrible week of practice and weren’t able to concentrate on the details,” Gish said. “It’s disappointing to spend all that time in practice and not have it carry over to Friday night.
“We didn’t come to play out of the gate and Maconaquah took advantage of that in the first quarter,” Gish added. “You can’t give up 69 points and expect to win a game.”
Mario Reed hit a pair of free throws followed by back-to-back 3-pointers to cut Maconaquah’s lead to 29-22 with 4:13 left in the second quarter. The Tigers scored only two points the rest of the quarter, however, and the Braves stretched that lead to 38-24 at halftime.
Two of Maconaquah’s starters, Ball and Trace Armstrong, picked up their third fouls in the final minute of the second quarter, forcing Maiben to go to the bench more that he would have liked. Ball, Armstrong and Bauer Maple all found themselves saddled with four fouls in the third quarter.
“That is the most foul-trouble management I think I’ve ever had to do,” Maiben explained. “Edwards is a handful. He’s very skilled around the basket and can hit the 10- to 12-foot jumper, so we needed to have Trace in there. Trace is probably our best athlete. He isn’t real tall, but he’s strong enough to hold his own inside. It makes a big difference when Trace isn’t in there.”
Northwestern (3-3) got within two possessions at 63-57 with 1:33 left in the game. A’Marion Conyers made a quick steal, but the Tigers missed on a 3-point attempt and the Braves closed the game out at the free-throw line. Hayden Maiben hit six straight free throws in the final 1:06 to maintain a six-point lead.
Hayden Maiben had a great shooting night, hitting 7 of 9 field-goal attempts and 10 of 11 free tosses for a game-high 26 points. Brayden Betzner added 16 for Maconaquah. Maple, Armstrong and Ball rounded out the Braves’ scoring with nine, eight and eight respectively.
Edwards had another big night for Northwestern with a 22-point, 10-rebound double double. Reed scored 17 and Hudson Harris added nine points, all in the second half.
Maconaquah takes its 3-1 record to Logansport tonight for the Braves’ five-straight away game to start the season. Northwestern’s game at Elwood scheduled for tonight has been postponed because of Elwood’s COVID protocols.
