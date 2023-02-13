In a possible sectional showdown in the coming weeks, Class 2A No. 10-ranked Tipton canned big shot after big shot to top host Taylor 52-39 in a boys basketball game Saturday night at the Titans’ Center Court.
Blue Devil junior Nolan Swan showed why he is considered among the top shooters in the state with his dead-eye accuracy canning four 3-pointers en route to his game-high 25 points including the nail in the coffin with under two minutes remaining to give the Blue Devils an 11-point cushion following a back-breaking 3 by Maverick Conaway the previous possession to quell any hopes of a late Titan comeback.
“We had a game plan,” said Taylor mentor Bob Wonnell. “We just didn’t do a good job at all of executing it. Like Bill Belichick always try to do in the NFL, take away your top option and make you play left handed. We knew Swan was the focal point of their offense, but he played a great game and hit some big shots. They’re a good team with some very good players and they just didn’t let us do what we were wanting to do.”
The first quarter was akin to a heavyweight boxing match with both squads seemingly feeling each other out which resulted in a 7-7 tie following a putback by Taylor’s Kaiden Blane late in the quarter.
Swan, Grady Carpenter and Jackson Money each dropped shots from behind the arc for Tipton while the Titans managed only a Jay Patterson field goal as the guests slowly began to sneak away. The Titans pulled to within two, 16-14, following a Baris Moore basket. Swan canned a pair of 3s in the final 2:38 of the half to propel Tipton to a 27-22 advantage at the half.
Taylor crept to as close as it would get the rest of the way when Moore found Javionne Harris under the basket following a nifty spin move in the lane. In the midway point of the final stanza behind the stellar play of 6-foot-4 senior Misaiah Bebly the home team narrowed the gap to 44-39 following a Patterson hoop before Swan and Maverick hit their clutch 3s down the stretch as well as a late field goal by Money for the final margin.
“They only had four different guys score,” said Wonnell while looking over the official scorebook. “It just seemed like every time we’d make a run somebody would can a big shot. That late 3-pointer by [Conaway] was clutch for them.”
The Blue Devils improved to 14-4 including 4-0 against potential sectional opponents.
After a 12-0 start, the Titans have now lost four of their last seven games, but Wonnell is optimistic heading into the tournament.
“It seems a little bit like Groundhog Day,” he noted referencing the movie where the same day keeps reoccurring. “But in those four losses it’s been the same thing that has cost us each game. We have six seniors who are providing great leadership for our young kids and we’ll get back to work and fix those things that are holding us back. I’m proud of the way the seniors are leading and the young kids are just fearless. They’ve been playing together all summer and they don’t back down.”
The Titans were led by Patterson’s 12 points while Bebley followed up with his second straight double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds to go along with a pair of nifty assists.
