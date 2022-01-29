Taylor guard Bobby Wonnell gets past Sheridan guard Caleb Wright in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night at Sheridan. Wonnell scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Titans to a 67-27 win. In the process, he reached 1,000 career points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BACK WITH A BANG
BOYS BB: Taylor blasts Sheridan as Wonnell hits milestone
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
SHERIDAN — Taylor’s boys basketball team looked anything but rusty from an extended layoff as it routed Sheridan 67-27 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night at Larry Hobbs Memorial Hall.
Playing for the first time since Jan. 15, Taylor jumped to a 7-1 just two minutes into the game. The Titans went on to lead 16-6 after the first quarter, 32-21 at halftime and 55-27 after the third quarter. They blanked the Blackhawks in the final quarter.
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Cody Groves looks for the pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell is fouled as he goes for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Misiah Bebley puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Misiah Bebley steals the ball from Sheridan's Caleb Wright. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Misiah Bebley puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots over Sheridan's Tyler Garner. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee makes a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Misiah Bebley puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Cody Groves looks for the pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell is fouled as he goes for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Misiah Bebley puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Misiah Bebley steals the ball from Sheridan's Caleb Wright. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Misiah Bebley puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots over Sheridan's Tyler Garner. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee makes a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Misiah Bebley puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-28-22 Taylor vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bobby Wonnell scored a game-high 21 points to lead three Taylor players in double figures. He provided the Titans’ biggest highlight by reaching 1,000 career points.
“It’s definitely a thrill,” he said. “It’s a lot more fun to do it on a win, a 40-point win at that. It’s a milestone that every basketball player growing up wants to do. I’m really happy that I got to do it this year.”
The 6-foot-2 senior guard reached the milestone when he hit two free throws with :44 remaining in the third quarter.
“It felt good,” he said. “My first [career] points were actually on free throws too so it was fitting. Free throws are something I practice every day so I was ready to shoot those.”
Wonnell is a career 85% free-throw shooter and a career 41% 3-point shooter. He played his first three seasons at Kokomo where he scored 734 points, including a team-high 312 as a sophomore. He has scored 272 so far this season for Taylor.
“I’m really proud of Bobby,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said of his son. “To score 1,000 points is a very hard thing to do. He’s played varsity since the day he’s been in high school — [Class] 4A level for three years and then come over here. What he’s done for this program is model what a leader of a team, what a best player of a team should do. The way he goes about his work every single day, he deserves this.
“[Former NFL coach] Bill Walsh once said, ‘Champions are champions in the hours and the sweat they put in before they’re recognized’ and Bobby Wonnell has been a champion his whole life. I think we’re finally at a place where kids accept him and embrace him and don’t see him as anything other than a good player who wants his team to win. He’s just playing so much more free than he’s ever played before.”
The Titans improved to 7-6 overall and 4-1 in the HHC. Carroll leads the HHC at 3-0 and Taylor and Clinton Prairie are tied for second.
Bobby Wonnell likes how the Titans are playing.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “Our last three games have been, without a doubt, our best three and that’s what you want to see moving closer to sectionals. I’m really excited.”
Bobby Wonnell also had five rebounds and three assists in Friday’s win. The Titans received good play from others as well. Post player Misiah Bebley made 8 of 10 shots from the field, scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots in what Bob Wonnell called “his best game of the season.” Guard Mekhi McGee scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, guard Cody Groves scored seven points and guard Jay Patterson had five points, three assists and six boards.
“At the beginning of the season, there was pressure on Bobby to have to do so much. I think across the board, we’re getting better,” Bob Wonnell said.
Bob Wonnell also liked Taylor’s defense. The Titans held the Blackhawks to 10-of-45 shooting (22.2%).
“We were fantastic,” he said. “If you look at what Jay Patterson has done in our last two games, against two high-scoring guys in [Western’s] Evan Kretz and [Sheridan’s Ethan] Moistner, he’s locked those guys up. I think he held Kretz to eight and Moistner had two [Friday]. I challenged Jay at the beginning of the season to be our Dennis Rodman, back in the Bad Boys days, that could guard whoever.”
Evan Grinstead led Sheridan (4-12, 1-6 HHC) with 17 points, all coming in the first half. He kept the Blackhawks afloat in the second quarter with an 11-point flurry that included three 3-pointers.
