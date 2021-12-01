Taylor guard Mekhi McGee goes up for a layup against North Miami on Tuesday. McGee scored 20 points in the Titans’ 57-47 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Misiah Bebley shoots a 3-pointer during the Titans’ 57-47 victory over North Miami on Tuesday. Bebley had five points for the Titans.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Taylor fights off North Miami's challenge
Wonnell, McGee combine for 41 points for Titans
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Taylor guard Mekhi McGee goes up for a layup against North Miami on Tuesday. McGee scored 20 points in the Titans’ 57-47 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Misiah Bebley shoots a 3-pointer during the Titans’ 57-47 victory over North Miami on Tuesday. Bebley had five points for the Titans.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
DENVER — Taylor’s boys basketball team used strong stretches in the second and fourth quarters to beat North Miami 57-47 Tuesday.
Down 13-8 after the first quarter, Taylor outscored North Miami 21-5 in the second quarter to take a 29-18 lead into halftime. The Titans used a 10-0 run to surge into the lead.
1 of 30
Taylor guard Mekhi McGee goes up for a layup against North Miami on Tuesday. McGee scored 20 points in the Titans’ 57-47 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee is fouled at the basket by North Miami's Preston Wilcox. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Kaiden Blane puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Misiah Bebley shoots a 3-pointer during the Titans’ 57-47 victory over North Miami on Tuesday. Bebley had five points for the Titans.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell takes the ball down the court around North Miami's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee looks to get around North Miami's Landen Hunt. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson takes the ball to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson looks to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell and North Miami's Landen Hunt go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball
1 of 30
Taylor guard Mekhi McGee goes up for a layup against North Miami on Tuesday. McGee scored 20 points in the Titans’ 57-47 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee is fouled at the basket by North Miami's Preston Wilcox. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Kaiden Blane puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Misiah Bebley shoots a 3-pointer during the Titans’ 57-47 victory over North Miami on Tuesday. Bebley had five points for the Titans.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell takes the ball down the court around North Miami's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee looks to get around North Miami's Landen Hunt. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson takes the ball to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson looks to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell and North Miami's Landen Hunt go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-30-21 Taylor vs North Miami boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
North Miami answered with a strong third quarter. The Warriors rallied for a 33-32 lead deep in the quarter before the Titans regained control for a 36-34 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Titans opened the final quarter with a quick spurt to bump their lead to 44-36 with 4:17 remaining. From there, Taylor guards Bobby Wonnell and Mekhi McGee sealed the win at the free throw line as they combined to make 11 of 12 attempts over the final 2:56.
“Somehow, we have to start games and start the second half a little bit better,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said, “and I think it’s just a process of us getting more experience. We don’t have a ton of collective varsity experience so every game we’re seeing stuff probably for the first time, especially in the early stages of the season. But it’s a good group. They play hard together, they seem to get along pretty well and they’re resilient.
“We have a lot of potential, we have a lot of athletes out there, we just have to keep learning how to play.”
Taylor improved to 2-1 while North Miami dropped to 0-1.
Bobby Wonnell and McGee sparked the Titans’ decisive stretch early in the fourth quarter. With Taylor clinging to a 38-36 lead, Wonnell grabbed an offensive rebound and dished to Misiah Bebley for a jumper. Thirty seconds later, Wonnell dished to McGee for a layup. And McGee followed with a steal and coast-to-coast layup.
Just like that, the Titans had a 44-36 lead and firm control.
Bobby Wonnell finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. McGee had 20 points and seven rebounds. Jay Patterson chipped in seven points and eight rebounds.
“Mekhi is a great player, and the other night it was Jay [who had 18 points in Taylor’s 68-64 victory over Maconaquah],” Bob Wonnell said. “I thought Jay was very active [Tuesday], he just didn’t finish as well as he did against Maconaquah.”
Bob Wonnell credited his son for providing leadership by example. Both are in their first season at Taylor after Bob coached Kokomo for four seasons and Bobby played for the Kats for three seasons.
“We’re setting a tone where the best players in the program are serious-minded guys about working hard and getting better,” Bob Wonnell said. “That’s the direction we want to go. You obviously want to win games and play well, but I think we need to be focusing on our daily habits — working hard and trying to get a little bit better every single day. I think if we continue to focus on that, by the time season ends, we’re going to be a lot better than where we started, and I think we’re going to be a dangerous team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.