From the time Mekhi McGee scored just 23 seconds into the game until Misaiah Bebley canned a free throw in the closing minutes the host Taylor Titans totally dominated the Elwood Panthers for a 49-23 win on senior night Tuesday at Taylor’s Center Court.
Spearheaded by a hard-nosed defensive effort, the home team carried an 18-point lead, 25-7, into halftime. After the first 16 minutes, the Panthers had nearly twice as many turnovers as points (12-7).
“The boys came out a lot more focused [Tuesday],” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “It didn’t help [the Panthers] that their starting point guard went out with an injury early on, but the kids still got after them on defense and disrupted what they wanted to do.”
After a tough loss Saturday night to Tipton, Wonnell noted some things on the defensive end that he knew his squad needed to improve on to be successful with the tournament just around the corner.
“After watching the film of the Tipton game, we saw some things we had to improve on,” Wonnell said. “There were times that [Nolan] Swan [Tipton’s standout sharpshooter] was wide open with nobody around him. With any kid that good if you do that on defense they are going to make you pay so that’s one thing we stressed in practice leading up to this game and the kids responded.”
Taylor improved to 16-4 with the win. Elwood dropped to 7-12.
Continuing to grind defensively and showing unselfishness on the offensive end, Taylor kept pushing its lead up against Elwood. The Titans opened up their biggest lead to that point following a Drey McClatchey bucket to make it 36-10 with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter Taylor kept its nose to the grindstone in the final quarter with the highlight being a breakaway hammer dunk by McGee with 4:30 remaining.
In the final regular season home game of his career, McGee led the way for Taylor with 18 points while freshman guard Baris Moore was the only other Titan in double figures with 12. Bebley had seven points, nine boards and four blocked shots.
“[Bebley is] really coming on strong,” stated Wonnell. “Once again, he was a force on both ends down low. We really needed what we got defensively since we weren’t sure how things were going to go since we started all seniors. I was glad to see that everyone who dressed got to score. Now we have to refocus and get ready for Carroll Friday night. That game is for the conference championship and we’d really like to bring that back to Taylor for the first time since 1999.”
Taylor already has clinched at least a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title. The Titans can take it outright by beating the Cougars.
