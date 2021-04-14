As one door closed for Bob Wonnell, another opened. Wonnell turned in his resignation as Kokomo’s boys basketball coach five weeks ago. At the same time, the Taylor job opened up when Dennis Bentzler retired.
Wonnell didn’t hesitate to go for the open door. On Wednesday, the Taylor school board approved the hiring of Wonnell as Taylor’s new boys hoops coach.
“The years of 2020-2021 and 2019-2020 were the least fun of my basketball coaching career,” said Wonnell, who coached the Wildkats for four seasons and coached Indianapolis Tindley the previous 10 seasons, culminating in the charter school's 2017 Class A state title. “I hate the idea of quitting, and I saw that Taylor job come open and to me that was a sign. I am so excited and so motivated to coach and show what I am — and I’m a state champion, I’m as good as anybody. I’m excited to go out there and show it.”
His career record is 193-146. He won two other sectional titles at Tindley the two years prior to the state title run. His record at Kokomo was 38-59.
Wonnell was glad to stay in the area. His wife, Monica, is the assistant director at Darrough Chapel and he’s already familiar with the teams and fan cultures in the area. He viewed Taylor as an ideal landing spot.
“First of all, I think Howard County loves basketball. Indiana Hoosier Hysteria is alive and kicking here in this area and they just want a winner,” Wonnell said. “Another thing that attracted me about Taylor is that in this area, to the outside maybe they’re perceived as the stepbrother. That mindset, kind of a chip-on-your-shoulder mindset, is more my personality that I want to get to work every day and work to find my ceiling and establish myself as a great basketball coach and a great basketball program.
“I think this is a golden opportunity just waiting to happen. Coach B [Bentzler] has built them and they’re on the cusp of doing some things. They got to 12-12 last year and they got beat by a really good Blackford team [in the sectional]. They do graduate a lot, but there’s a lot of untapped potential.”
Wonnell raved about Taylor’s facilities — especially the new fieldhouse — and the players he’s had a chance to work with so far. He said the 2023 graduating class is particularly strong. He’ll teach social studies at Taylor.
“I think that the main thing I love about coach Wonnell, he’s a great personality, he’s going to fit our kids really well,” Taylor AD Jake Leicht said. “He’s got a ton of energy, he’s got a drive to be great. I think our kids are going to really take to his attitude and the style of play that he likes to play.”
When Bentzler retired he said the Titans are well-stocked to be good the next couple seasons and can contend for hardware. Taylor improved to 12-12 this past winter and finished 5-3 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Taylor’s last sectional title was in 2006.
“My goal is every year the Taylor Titans are going to be one of those couple teams you pencil in to be contenders for the conference championship,” Wonnell said, noting tournament runs as another goal. "And I want the Taylor Titans to be the standard in this area. I want little boys in this area to recognize Taylor is the basketball school in this area. We’re going to build that tradition.”
Wonnell’s son Bobby has been a three-year mainstay on the Kokomo squad. He may be able to join his father at Taylor next season as a senior.
“I think coach Wonnell has really committed to us and we’ve committed to him,” Leicht said. “He sees the potential that we have and I know he’s the guy that can get us to the next level. His fiery attitude and eagerness to be great, and a great coach for our kids is very evident in the small amount of time I’ve seen him interact with our kids.”
Wonnell hopes the Titans are as eager to win as he is.
“I’m looking for a group of guys that are so hungry to turn the reputation of Taylor basketball around and make it that Taylor is the standard of excellence in this area,” he said. “We’re just looking for some hungry dogs. Man, I can not wait.”
