Taylor’s Toric Spires grabs a rebound during the Titans’ game against Clinton Central on Friday night at Center Court. Spires scored 31 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Titans to an 80-73 win.
Two winless rivals entered Taylor’s Center Court with a sense of urgency Friday night. For both Taylor and Clinton Central, it presented a good chance to win and shake free of a rough start to the season.
The teams traded the lead eight times and there were four ties in the first half. The second half started back-and-forth again before Taylor took the lead for good on a fast-break bucket by Ryley Gilbert midway through the third quarter, then the Titans held off CC the remainder of the game in an 80-73 Titan victory.
1 of 71
Taylor’s Toric Spires grabs a rebound during the Titans’ game against Clinton Central on Friday night at Center Court. Spires scored 31 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Titans to an 80-73 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Jaylin Reece shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Toric Spires puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Tyler Hall shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Toric Spires puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Ryley Gilbert throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Jaylen Harris shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Nathan Keene shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Toric Spires shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Jaylin Reece looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Toric Spires shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Ryley Gilbert puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Tyler Hall puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Kelsi Langley shoots along the baseline during an HHC girls basketball against Clinton Central on Friday night at Center Court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Emma Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Emma Good tosses a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Austyn Huffer tries to maintain control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Ashlen Kroczynski pulls down the rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Ashlen Kropczynski launches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball CC’s Jessica Akard and Taylor’s Ashlen Kropczynski go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Toric Spires grabs a rebound during the Titans’ game against Clinton Central on Friday night at Center Court. Spires scored 31 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Titans to an 80-73 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Jaylin Reece shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Toric Spires puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Tyler Hall shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Toric Spires puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Ryley Gilbert throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Jaylen Harris shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Nathan Keene shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Toric Spires shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Jaylin Reece looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Toric Spires shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Ryley Gilbert puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Taylor’s Tyler Hall puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Kelsi Langley shoots along the baseline during an HHC girls basketball against Clinton Central on Friday night at Center Court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Emma Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Emma Good tosses a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Austyn Huffer tries to maintain control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Ashlen Kroczynski pulls down the rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Ashlen Kropczynski launches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball CC’s Jessica Akard and Taylor’s Ashlen Kropczynski go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-17-20 Taylor vs CC girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“It’s two teams that are 0-9, I’m sure their coach was telling them the same thing I was telling our guys — it’s a must win,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “I was just glad we were able to get through it.”
Toric Spires scored a career-best 31 points to lead the Titans, who are now 1-3 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Gilbert added 17 points, Nathan Keene, Tyler Hall and Jaylin Reece scored eight each, and freshman Kaiden Blane scored six — all in the second quarter — off the bench.
The Titans put CC behind by forcing 10 turnovers in the third quarter. Taylor led 52-46 after three quarters, then scored the first six points of the fourth quarter for a 12-point advantage.
Clinton Central kept chipping away though, closing the gap to as few as four points at 72-68 with 44 seconds left.
“We tried to make them play at a pace they weren’t comfortable with and it came down to Toric really making plays,” Bentzler said. Spires scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. “That’s been the story all year, we’ve been in a lot of games — there’s only two games we’ve been out of … but we just can’t find that finisher and luckily [Friday] night Toric was the best player on the floor.”
Clinton Central (0-5 HHC) got 17 points from Payton Moore, 14 from Jack Akard and 11 from Ross Cripe from the starting unit. Drew Hosteter came off the bench to score 15, all on 3-pointers. He had four treys in the second half to help CC put pressure on Taylor.
Hosteter hit 3s on consecutive possessions for CC to end the third quarter, sandwiched around a Gilbert 3 for Taylor. He hit two more triples in the fourth quarter and Moore and Cripe also hit 3s, but the Titans kept CC at arm’s length. All five Titan starters scored at least 3 points in the final frame to help keep ahead.
Taylor was 10 of 11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“Two or three times we got [the lead] to eight or 10 and they just wouldn’t go away,” Bentzler said of CC. “We just couldn’t get rid of them. I’m just glad for our kids, I’m so relieved. I just wanted to win for them.”
CC’s Akard had a game-high seven rebounds and Kyle Pickard six. Spires and Hall each took five rebounds for Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.